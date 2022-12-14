The MarJon Beauchamp Foundation will partner with Yakima's Henry Beauchamp Community Center for its 33rd annual Christmas dinner on Friday.
Adrienne Garner, the Community Services Division director at the Beauchamp Community Center, said more than 100 contributors make the dinner possible. They hope to give out 2,500 gifts to children 12 and under with a goody bag and food basket for each family that will include turkey, ham, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, butter and a roll.
Pre-registration closed Thursday at 3 p.m. but Garner said anyone who hasn't registered can stop by the community center at 4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call 509-575-6114.
Former Executive Director Ester Huey started the dinner in the 1990s, serving about 200 individuals. Garner said it's since grown to more than 3,000 over the last few years thanks to generous contributions of money, volunteer hours and more from hundreds of community members.
The center is named after its second executive director, Marjon's grandfather and founder of the Yakima Valley Opportunities Industrialization Center. He also served 26 years on the city council, during which he became the first Black Mayor of Yakima in 1986.
Beauchamp grew up in Yakima and became the city's first-ever first-round NBA draft pick when the Milwaukee Bucks selected him last summer. A year earlier, the 6-foot-7 forward spent a season at Yakima Valley college, averaging 30.7 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 12 games.
He came back home in September for a back-to-school giveaway and told the Yakima Herald-Republic he'd like to "find a way to give back each month to the community." So far he's done that while averaging 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Central Division-leading Bucks heading into Thursday night's game at Memphis.
A previous version of this article incorrectly characterized the MarJon Beauchamp Foundation's contributions to the Henry Beauchamp Community Center's annual holiday dinner and gift giveaway.
