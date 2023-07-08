Ever since missing his senior baseball season at West Valley due to COVID-19, Jackson Van De Brake has followed a consistently upward trajectory.
He could reach a new peak if an MLB team decides to draft the middle infielder fresh off a sensational debut season at North Carolina. Van De Brake led the team with a .439 on-base percentage and added some power he never showed in two solid seasons with a wood bat at Tacoma Community College.
Prospects 1500 ranked the second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference second baseman as the 392nd best draft prospect and Prospects Live put him at 414th in lists posted this past week. That would make him a strong candidate to be selected on the second or third day of the 20-round draft scheduled to run Sunday through Tuesday at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Scouts first reached out to Van De Brake and a few teammates in the fall, when a minor shoulder injury moved him from shortstop to second base, although he still believes he could play both positions at the next level. More conversations with multiple teams followed a season highlighted by a .307 average, eight home runs, 15 doubles and 48 RBI in 58 games.
“I think it’s getting stronger and then working on my swing with the new hitting coach,” said Van De Brake, who only hit one home run in 70 games at Tacoma. “I think going in there I had a really good foundation and then it was a tweak here and there, and that sort of thing can make a huge difference, too.”
A home run in the first at-bat of his debut in UNC’s starting lineup secured an everyday spot for Van De Brake, who said he took advantage of a lot of fastballs early. After hitting two home runs in his seventh game against VCU on March 1, his righthanded bat moved up from seventh to the No. 3 spot in the order.
That’s where Van De Brake mostly stayed, including for all six postseason games, and he managed to avoid the trap of swinging too hard or changing his approach at the plate. Even when pitchers began to throw more breaking balls, he tried to stay patient, drawing 38 walks in his last 50 games while waiting for pitches he could drive.
“I’ve always been a gap-to-gap guy and that’s where I want to stay no matter what,” Van De Brake said. “Even if I’m hitting a home run, I’m staying in the middle, so that never changed.”
The former American Legion state champion with the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak found plenty of gaps in Tacoma, where he totaled 16 doubles and three triples. After posting an eye-popping .528 on-base percentage to rank fifth in the NWAC during a pandemic-shortened freshman season, he recorded team-highs of 45 hits and 44 runs as a sophomore to lead the Titans to their first NWAC West title since 2003.
Van De Brake bulked up 10 pounds to a playing weight of 195 pounds in North Carolina, and he believes he developed some additional bat speed while switching from wood to metal. He said early hits would often help him relax, and he finished the season with 20 multi-hit performances, including a pair of two-homer games.
When last year’s second baseman, Colby Wilkerson, played well enough to lock down the starting shortstop role in the fall, Van De Brake quickly adjusted to the other side of the infield. He said the two juniors developed a strong chemistry and his feel for the position improved considerably, showing some valuable versatility for MLB scouts.
Van De Brake’s older brothers, Jace and Justin, paved his path to Division I baseball, with Jace playing four seasons at Gonzaga and Justin becoming a two-year starter in Washington State's outfield after two seasons in Tacoma. They all learned from a young age what it took to succeed from their father, Kevin, the Philadelphia Phillies’ 29th-round pick in the 1986 draft straight out of Selah High School.
Following a short trip back to Yakima this summer, Jack Van De Brake returned to Chapel Hill to take more classes and embrace a new leadership role heading into his senior year. The Tar Heels’ incoming freshmen have already arrived, so they’ll be preparing for a season with all the key returners except first team All-American Mac Horvath potentially back for an NCAA tournament team.
Of course, the draft could change that scenario for several UNC players, including Van De Brake, much like Baltimore’s offer of $1.325 million proved too good for Selah graduate and Vanderbilt transfer Carter Young to pass up just days after he’d arrived at LSU last summer. Van De Brake has spoken with his family to determine what kind of bonus would persuade him to sign, but he’s mostly focused on proving he and the Tar Heels can accomplish even more next spring.
“I just am in such a good situation,” said Van De Brake, who’s on track to graduate with a degree in exercise science following the summer 2024 term. “It’s a win-win no matter what. We’re talking about possibly playing professional baseball or going back to UNC, where I love it.”
Mills set for potential draft decision
Van De Brake won't be the only West Valley graduate waiting to hear if an MLB team calls his name.
Reigning co-4A player of the year Brody Mills has spoken with some scouts and attended a showcase event last summer, giving the talented lefty reason to believe he could become the first Yakima Valley player drafted straight out of high school in 15 years. He said it would take a signing bonus of somewhere around $500,000 to persuade him to forgo his scholarship to Washington.
Mills, who is playing baseball this summer with the Seattle-based Sweets Baseball Club, posted a 5-0 record with 62 strikeouts as a senior after racking up 83 strikeouts for West Valley in 2022. He won the CBBN's player of the year and pitcher of the year awards this spring.
No Yakima Valley player has been drafted the summer after his senior season since the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted East Valley first baseman Kevin Komstadius in the 29th round in 2008. He chose not to sign and went on to play for UW.
