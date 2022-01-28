SUNNYSIDE — Connecting on 7 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, Sunnyside's boys held off West Valley for a 48-45 victory in CBBN basketball Friday night.
After falling behind 19-8 in the first quarter, the Grizzlies turned the tables with a 20-4 surge in the second quarter and kept the momentum going by holding West Valley to six points in the third period.
Brent Maldonado scored 20 points for Sunnyside and Noah McNair chipped in 11, including making 4 of 4 foul shots down the stretch.
Hunter Schlepp and Ryker Wilburn netted 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Rams.
Sunnyside (2-6, 8-8) visits Davis on Saturday while West Valley (5-2, 9-3) plays at Eisenhower.
WEST VALLEY — Goldsmith 9, Cluff 8, Hunter Schlepp 14, Ryker Wilburn 13, Sadeddin 0, Mata 0, Birley 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Montelongo 0, Garcia 3, Brent Maldonado 20, Noah McNair 11, D. Salinas 0, Briones 7, Rangel-Brown 0, R. Salinas 6, Ochoa 1.
West Valley=19=4=6=16=—=45
Sunnyside=8=20=12=16=—=48
-
DAVIS 66, WENATCHEE 60 (OT): At Wenatchee, freshman Cesar Hernandez scored a season-high 33 points, including nine in overtime, to help the Pirates survive a scare and extend their winning streak to 11 games. Davis (6-0, 12-1) is set to turn around and host Sunnyside on Saturday.
DAVIS — J. Lee 8, Garza 7, Cesar Hernandez 33, Galindo 6, Navarro 0, Corbray 0, Murphy 0, Sanchez 0, T. Lee 0, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 12.
WENATCHEE — Amezcua 7, Baier 3, Cameron Loidhamer 14, Bromiley 0, Drew Burleson 12, Goodell 4, Bishop 0, Michael Torres 10, Rivers Cook 11.
Davis=13=11=18=9=15=—66
Wenatchee=9=14=18=10=9=—=60
Davis highlights: Hernandez 4 3p.
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 65, OTHELLO 32: At Ellensburg, Cade Gibson scored 19 points and JT Fenz nearly recorded a double-double with 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3, 10-5).
OTHELLO — Simmons 3, Tovar 4, R. Garza 8, A. Garza 5, A. Deleon 2, Vallejo 0, Gonzalez 1, Murdock 3, J. Deleon 0, Alegria 6.
ELLENSBURG — Marrs 5, Conaway 5, Cade Gibson 19, Morrill 4, Fortier 2, Nealey 3, Andaya 3, Boast 2, JT Fenz 10, E. Fenz 9, E. Lewis 3.
Othello=9=9=5=9=—=32
Ellensburg=23=16=18=8=—=65
Ellensburg highlights: Fletcher Conaway 5 rebs; Darius Andaya 6 rebs; J. Fenz 5 rebs, 8 assts; Emmett Fenz 6 rebs, 4 assts, 2 blks; Noah Nealey 4 assts.
-
SELAH 57, EAST VALLEY 37: At East Valley, Levi Pepper scored nine of his 22 points during the Vikings' 21-point breakaway second quarter. Selah (5-3, 9-7) plays at Prosser on Saturday.
SELAH — Hull 0, J. Pepper 8, Giles 8, McNutt 2, Kuhn 0, Jones 0, Seely 0, Malachi Young 13, Levi Pepper 22, Benjamin 2, Wright 1.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 3, Tyrus Johnson 12, Esquivel 6, Hermann 0, Field 4, Calhoun 5, Sluder 2, Taylor 0, Staymates 1, Locke 4.
Selah=16=21=15=5=—=57
East Valley=14=10=10=3=—=37
-
PROSSER 61, EPHRATA 36: At Ephrata, Kaiden Rivera scored 10 of his game-high 12 points in the third quarter for the Mustangs (5-4, 8-9). They're set to host Selah in a key league matchup on Saturday.
PROSSER — Reyes 9, Kob. McClure 7, Phillips 6, Veloz 4, Kor. McClure 4, Griffiths 2, Bailey 2, Kaiden Rivera 12, Gonzalez 6, Flores 7, Hultberg 0.
EPHRATA — Billingsley 3, Hendrick 4, Han. Roberts 4, W. Roberts 7, Black 9, Tucker 0, Hay. Roberts 5, Hewitt 2, Devine 2, Chornuk 2.
Prosser=4=22=27=8=—=61
Ephrata=9=10=10=7=—=36
---
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 77, LA SALLE 53: At Wapato, Jose Ruiz knocked down 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds and teammate Hazen Jacob hit four 3-pointers for the Wolves (3-2, 7-6).
LA SALLE — Craig 7, O'Conner 7, Hanrahan 0, Valladares 6, Zamora 6, Jaxton Caffrey 15, Gonzalez 6, Anderson 4, Judd 2.
WAPATO — Garcia 0, Parrish 2, Q. Jacob 3, Redner 2, Emilio Vela 13, Jose Ruiz 18, Fabian Alvarado 15, Eneas 0, Harrell 2, Washines 2, Hazen Jacob 12, McConville 8.
La Salle=10=21=7=15=—=53
Wapato=19=16=16=26=—=77
Highlights: Ruiz (W) 8 rebs; Alvarado (W) 7 rebs, 5 assts; Quintec Jacob (W) 6 assts, 4 rebs.
---
TOPPENISH 75, NACHES VALLEY 47: At Toppenish, Riley Mesplie scored 18 points and Jason Grant added 17 as the Wildcats (3-1, 11-2) put together a 30-point third quarter in another league win.
NACHES VALLEY — Deiner 8, Uecker 2, Porter 2, Gooler 2, Mendoza 0, Rodriguez 6, Jewett 3, Osborn 6, Stevenson 0, Jessie Benge 14, Cuyle 4.
TOPPENISH — Myers 6, Riley Mesplie 18, Josh Perez 11, Rivera 8, Larios 4, Mesplie 7, Dauer 0, Arcila 2, Jason Grant 17, Robledo 2, Brice 0.
Naches Valley=9=9=16=13=—=47
Toppenish=17=20=30=80=—=75
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 66, WHITE SWAN: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly scored 16 points to pace the Warriors (8-0, 12-1), who led 26-4 after one quarter.
WHITE SWAN — Scoring not available.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 7, Najar 3, Luke Chafin 15, Singer 8, Joel Kelly 16, Johnson 3, Favero 5, Dearing 0, Montgomery 2, Ellison 7.
White Swan=4=10=9=15=—=38
Cle Elum=26=20=12=8=—=66
-
GOLDENDALE 63, HIGHLAND 52: At Goldendale, Caleb Smith made 8 of 11 shots with a pair of 3-pointers, scored 25 points and added six assists for the Timberwolves (6-5, 9-7).
HIGHLAND — Yahir Castro 15, Rosenkranz 2, Ponce 6, McCart 4, Jesus Gonzalez 18, Hakala 5, Macias 4, Ibarra 1.
GOLDENDALE — Neil 2, Wells 3, Caleb Smith 25, Wilder 5, Golding 8, Clark 3, Boe 4, Groves 0, Kade Bomberger 13, Thomas 0.
Highland=11=6=13=25=—=55
Goldendale=23=10=11=19=—=63
Highlights: Smith (G) 6 assts.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 81, YAKAMA TRIBAL 65: At Sunnyside, Cole Wagenaar led the Knights with 22 points and his teammate Buddy Smeenk added 20. Justice Hart hit 12 of 12 free throws and netted 35 points for Yakama Tribal.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Grageda 9, Strom-Torres 3, Lewis 0, Saluskin 0, Aiden 0, Visaga 0, Jim 0, Justice Hart 35, Scabbyrobe 0, Travis Arbuckle 18.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Van Wieringen 5, De Boer 0, Jaden Jech 11, Dash Bosma 16, Buddy Smeenk 20, Roedel 7, Cole Wagenaar 22.
Yakama Tribal=12=10=25=18=—=65
Sunnyside Christian=20=17=18=26=—=81
-
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 60, ENTIAT 15: At Riverside Christian, Joel Belaire's 21 points paced the Crusaders as they improved to 12-2.
ENTIAT — Spitler 1, Arias 0, Santos 0, Martyn 8, B Brumback 4, I Brumback 4.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Palma 2, Bradford 5, Jonathan Bell 11, Blake Bazaldua 13, Joel Belaire 21, Pommer 6, Johnston 2.
-
