The day after upsetting one CBBN title contender, Sunnyside's boys nearly pulled it off again at seventh-ranked Davis on Saturday night.
But the Pirates came through in the end as Dhantaye Bennett-Joe scored with 15 seconds left and grabbed a crucial late rebound to help lift Davis to a 71-69 overtime victory over the Grizzlies, who defeated West Valley 48-45 on Friday.
Bennett-Joe scored 25 points, making eight free throws in the fourth quarter, and Robert Galindo netted 14 points, including two free throws in the final minute of overtime.
Freshman Cesar Hernandez converted a 3-point play with just under two minutes left in OT to break a 64-64 tie.
Sunnyside was powered by a career night for Brent Maldonado, who scored 36 points with seven 3-pointers. One of those came with eight seconds left in OT to bring the Grizzlies within 70-69. Galindo then hit 1 of 2 free throws and Bennett-Joe grabbed the rebound.
Davis (7-0, 13-1) hosts Eastmont on Tuesday, and Sunnyside (2-7, 8-9) plays at Wenatchee on Thursday.
SUNNYSIDE — Montelongo 2, Garcia 6, Brent Maldonado 36, Noah McNair 12, D. Salinas 2, J'Den Briones 10, Brown 0, Ochoa 1.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 5, Blake Garza 13, Hernandez 8, Robert Galindo 14, Navarro 2, Anderson 4, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 25.
Sunnyside=15=16=15=16=7=—=69
Davis=18=11=14=19=9=—=71
---
WEST VALLEY 65, EISENHOWER 24: Jaxson Goldsmith and Jackson Cluff scored 14 points each for the Rams, who scored 49 points in the first half to bounce back from Friday's loss at Sunnyside. West Valley (6-2, 10-3) is set to travel to Moses Lake on Saturday.
EISENHOWER — Howes 4, Davis 4, Garcia 0, Garent 8, Mendoza 0, Berumen 0, Schwehm 1, Mitchell 3, Phillips 6, Dickey 0.
WEST VALLEY — May 5, Jaxson Goldsmith 14, Preacher 0, Jackson Cluff 14, Ryker Wilburn 11, Hatfield 0, Sadeddin 6, Coronado 0, Mata 0, Landen Birley 15, Knesler 0.
Eisenhower=8=4=6=6=—=24
West Valley=23=26=12=4=—=65
---
CWAC
SELAH 65, PROSSER 60: At Selah, freshman Jackson Pepper scored 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Vikings overcome an eight-point deficit. His cousin, Levi Pepper put up another double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds for Selah (6-3, 10-7), which moved back into a tie for second place in the CWAC with Ellensburg.
Prosser (5-5, 8-10) led 34-25 at halftime and AJ Gonzalez scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs. They'll play at Othello next while Selah hosts Grandview on the final Tuesday of the regular season.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 23, Giles 8, Kuhn 6, Young 5, Levi Pepper 19, Benjamin 0, Wright 4.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 13, Kob. McClure 2, Phillips 3, Veloz 2, Kory McClure 12, Griffiths 0, Kaiden Rivera 10, AJ Gonzalez 16, Floers 2, .
Prosser=20=14=15=11=—=60
Selah=13=12=16=24=—=65
Selah highlights: L. Pepper 14 rebs, 5 assts; Kuhn 6 rebs.
---
EAST VALLEY 54, OTHELLO 41: At East Valley, the Red Devils made 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and Preston Sluder scored 23 points with three 3-pointers to pace East Valley (3-4, 7-6).
OTHELLO — Simmons 0, Tovar 2, Rod Garza 17, A. Garza 4, A. Deleon 0, Gonzalez 0, Murdock 2, J. Deleon 4, Julian Alegria 12.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 4, Tyrus Johnson 10, Esquivel 7, Field 1, Calhoun 7, Preston Sluder 23, Locke 2.
Othello=6=11=10=14=—=41
East Valley=9=12=16=17=—=54
Highlights: Sluder (EV) 3 3p.
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 61, WHITE SWAN 57: At White Swan, Andrez Zavala scored 21 points with two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Andy McCallum hit five 3-pointers for the Vikings (9-1, 12-6). Zavala also grabbed 13 rebounds.
MABTON — Chavez 3, Andy McCallum 15, Carreon 4, Andrez Zavala 21, Espinoza 0, Bahena 4, Adrian Barajas 11.
WHITE SWAN — Rodriguez 3, Kashis Gleason 10, Valdez 6, Ethan Hamilton 15, Ryan 3, Bill 9, Dittenholer 9, Shavehead 2.
Mabton=18=10=17=16=—=61
White Swan=20=9=19=9=—=57
Highlights: McCallum (M) 5 3p; Chavez (M) 5 assts, 8 rebs; Zavala (M) 13 rebs.
-
CLE ELUM 64, GRANGER 27: At Granger, Luke Chafin scored 20 points to lead the Warriors and teammate Joel Kelly filled up the statsheet with 19 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks. Cle Elum (9-0, 13-1) will host Highland on Tuesday
CLE ELUM — Bogart 0, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 20, Singer 8, Joel Kelly 19, Johnson 4, Favero 8, Dearing 0, Montgomery 3, Williams 0.
GRANGER — Scoring not available.
Cle Elum=10=21=16=17=—=64
Granger=7=9=8=3=—=27
Cle Elum highlights: Caleb Bogart 3 stls; Chafin 3 stls; Kelly 16 rebs, 4 stls, 3 assts, 2 blks; Dominick Johnson 8 rebs, 3 stls; Jett Favero 3 stls.
-
KITTITAS 36, HIGHLAND 27: At Highland.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 74, TOUCHET 37: At Touchet, Jaden Jech hit three 3-pointers in the first period and finished with five triples and 19 points for the Knights.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Justin Van Wieringen 10, De Boer 8, Jaden Jech 19, Dash Bosma 15, B. Smeenk 3, Roedel 2, Cole Wagenaar 17.
TOUCHET — Gonzales 9, Zessica 1, Godinez 8, Krumbeck 2, Hayden Kincaid 14, Huntley 3.
Sunnyside Chr.=24=11=16=23=—=74
Touchet=11=13=2=1=—=37
---
NORTH CENTRAL 1B
BRIDGEPORT 57, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 53: At Bridgeport, Haydn Edwards broke out for 34 points but the Crusaders dropped the road game and fell to 12-3.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bradford 6, Bell 0, Edwards 34, Bazaldua 2, Belaire 9, Pommer 2.
BRIDGEPORT — Diaz 7, C Lopez 8, Orozco 3, Morris 7, Tonseth 11, Torres 4, Correon 2, Espino 11, Alvarez 4.
---
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 81, COLLEGE PLACE 45: At Toppenish, Riley Mesplie scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter and Jason Grant added 14 of his 18 in a dominant first half for the Wildcats. They're set to play their first of four games in five days at La Salle on Tuesday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Wolpert 4, Thompson 5, Christenson 9, Mink 0, Eli Durand 14, Willis 3, Fry 7, Willard 0, Schriendl 0, Riley 3, Corbett 0.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Riley Mesplie 25, Josh Perez 15, Rivera 7, Larios 0, G. Mesplie 3, Bauer 2, Arcila 2, Jason Grant 18, Robledo 6, Brice 3.
College Place=16=11=6=12=—=45
Toppenish=27=14=32=8=—=81
---
LA SALLE 59, CONNELL 48: At La Salle, Moses O'Conner and Jaxton Caffrey led the Lightning with 14 points each and La Salle held on after a big first quarter.
CONNELL — Gardner 2, Kaden Lloyd 10, Choi 4, R. Turner 0, J. Turner 0, Cade Clyde 19, Jesus Saucedo 10, Garcia 0, Keskitalo 3, Garcia 0.
LA SALLE — Craig 6, Moses O'Conner 14. Valladares 1, Zamora 0, Jaxton Caffrey 14, Cobar 0, Gonzales 7, Anderson 8, Judd 6, Sanchez 3.
Connell=9=15=16=8=—=48
La Salle=23=16=9=11=59
-
ROYAL 71, WAPATO 65: At Wapato, Fabian Alvarado scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter but Royal held the Wolves (7-7) off thanks to a 22-11 start in the opeing period.
ROYAL — L. Bergeson 2, Jenks 23, Anderson 7, D. Bergeson 31, Allred 3, Tr. Dorsing 3, Tv. Dorsing 2.
WAPATO — Parrish 7, Garcia 0, Q. Jacob 9, Vela 5, Ruiz 2, Fabian Alvarado 23, Eneas 3, Redner 2, Washines 0, H. Jacob 8, Harrell 0, McConville 6.
Royal=22=17=17=15=—=71
Wapato=11=10=24=20=—=65
-
NACHES VALLEY 65, KIONA-BENTON 47: At Naches, Grant Osborn scored all 12 of his points in the first quarter to spark the Rangers, who were led by Jessie Benge's 18 points. They're set to host La Salle on Senior Night next Friday.
KIONA-BENTON — Barajas 0, Fernandez 3, Ortiz 5, Messner 4, Keisher 0, Mondragon 2, Campbell 0, Mikey Vance 15, Gage Mercado 16.
NACHES VALLEY — Diener 2, Uecker 8, Mendoza 0, Gooler 4, Julian Rodriguez 13, Jewett 0, Grant Osborn 12, Jesse Benge 18, Cuyle 8.
Kiona-Benton=15=13=10=9=—=47
Naches Valley=24=17=12=12=—=65
Naches Valley highlights: Rodriguez 7 rebs, 6 stls.
GOLDENDALE 60, WHITE SALMON 51: At White Swan, Caleb Smith scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Timberwolves (10-7).
GOLDENDALE — Neil 0, Tyler Wells 12, Lee 2, Caleb Smith 16, Wilder 6, Golding 6, Clark 0, Boe 3, Groves 0, Kade Bomberger 13, Thomas 2.
WHITE SWAN — Shalk 3, Nelson 0, Connely 3, Bryson 2, Wilson 8, Allen 8, Wendell 0, Guerrero 3, Guzman 5, Haskell 2, Carson Lanz 17.
Goldendale=17=18=10=15=—=60
White Salmon=8=8=10=25=—=51
Highlights: Smith 6 rebs.
