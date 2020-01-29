YAKIMA, Wash. — A new North American Boxing Federation super flyweight champion will be crowned Thursday night at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish.
Two unbeaten challengers, Ernesto Delgadillo and Jade “Hurricane” Bornea, will face off in a 10-round bout for the vacated 115-pound belt and a chance to potentially fight for a World Boxing Council title.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the first UFC Fight Pass-streamed card of 2020, presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions.
Delgadillo comes from Dallas and brings in an 11-0-2 record with two knockouts, although he hasn’t fought since August 2018. The 25-year-old former holder of the World Boxing Council United States super flyweight belt competes mostly in the Texan boxing circuit.
Bornea will be making his first appearance in the United States after compiling a 14-0 record with 10 knockouts in his native Philippines.
The 24-year-old former International Boxing Federation Youth super flyweight title holder enters this fight ranked seventh by the IBF and 15th by the World Boxing Association.
Richard Vansiclen (7-0, 3 KOs) will take on Abraham Martin (5-0, 5KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight bout to begin the streamed portion of Thursday’s card. That will be followed by an eight-round fight at 160 pounds pitting unbeaten Irish middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle (11-0, 4 KOs) against Mexico’s Miguel Dumas (11-2, 8 KOs).
Four fights will be featured in the non-televised undercard beginning at 6 p.m. Featherweight Willie Hernandez-Gomez (3-0, 2 KOs) will take on Abdul Kamara (1-1), Margarito Hernandez will fight Joshua Wheeler in a super welterweight rematch, Tacoma’s Jerrell Barbour will make his pro debut against featherweight Kendall Ward (0-5) and Glen Hagler Jr. (4-1, 2 KOs) will meet middleweight Charon Spain (1-13-1).
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.