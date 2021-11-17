Bothell is aiming for uncharted territory, Lakeside is looking for a second title in five years and Columbia River is hoping to reaffirm its program has one of the best in state history.
Those are the agendas for the top-seeded teams in the Class 4A, 3A and 2A state volleyball tournaments this week in the SunDome.
A total of 52 teams will play 82 matches with 24 trophies handed out over three days with the 3A tournament running Thursday and Friday and the 4A and 2A tourneys on Friday and Saturday.
Bothell, which has never placed higher than eighth at state, enters the 4A tourney on a big wave of momentum, having posted eight straight 3-0 sweeps and that includes a 25-13, 25-21, 25-13 swamping of No. 3 Lake Stevens last week.
Lakeside, which won the 3A title in 2016, is 19-0 and has dropped only one set all season. The 3A field features 20 teams because of the classification’s large size with 79 schools.
Columbia River, which has amassed 19 state trophies and two titles, is the top seed in 2A but the margins are tight since the Rapids outlasted No. 3 Ridgefield 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 12-25, 16-14 last week.
The reigning champions from two years ago in the SunDome are Tahoma (4A) and Mt. Spokane (3A). Tahoma, which reached as high as third in the coaches poll this season, didn’t qualify out of the District 3-4 tournament, and Mt. Spokane is seeded fifth in 3A after falling 3-0 to No. 4 Mead in the GSL district final.
Ridgefield won back-to-back 2A titles in 2018 and 2019 and is a threat for a three-peat with the No. 3 seed this week.
