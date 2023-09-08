The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association’s annual clinic returns this month at Yakima Valley College with perhaps its best lineup ever.
The 11th annual boys and girls clinic convenes on Sept. 23-24 and features former YVC men’s coach Leon Rice among the speakers.
Rice, heading into his 15th season as the winningest coach in Boise State history, will be joined by Colorado assistant Bill Grier, Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson and Gonzaga assistant Brian Michaelson.
Rice’s assistant at Bose State, Mike Burns, will also be included along with Idaho State’s Seton Sobolewski, the winningest coach ever in that program.
Three high school coaches will also have presentations — Zillah’s Mario Mengarelli, East Valley’s Steve Elder and Arlington’s Nick Brown.
For more information and to register online, visit www.wibca.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.