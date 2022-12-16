ELLENSBURG — In a matchup between the CWAC's two best teams from last season, Ellensburg's defense proved to be the difference against Grandview's league-best offense.

A dominant third quarter turned the tide, carrying the much taller Bulldogs to a 62-56 win on their home floor Friday night. Oregon State signee Gavin Marrs scored a team-high 21 points to go with five blocks, and coach Anthony Graham said the 6-foot-11 forward scored nine baskets inside the paint.

No one taller than 6-foot-2 sophomore Mavryk Bentley saw the court for Grandview, which entered the CWAC opener 7-0 following a win Tuesday against a much taller Zillah team. Graham said switching from primarily zone to a man-to-man defense made the difference, holding the Greyhounds to just seven points in the third quarter.

"Our style of defense is more of the pack line style," Graham said. "We really try to pack it in and fly out to the 3-point shooters."

Although they struggled to contain Marrs, the Greyhounds led by four at halftime and held the league's leading scorer, Emmett Fenz, to a season-low 10 points. Graham praised his 6-6 forward for affecting the game in a different way by grabbing 17 rebounds.

Junior Darius Andaya stepped up to contribute 13 of his 15 points in the second half for the Bulldogs, including eight during the third quarter. They reversed the score of a 62-56 season-ending district loss last February at Grandview, despite 12 points from Cameron Draculan and 10 from Grandview's leading scorer this season, Lino Armendariz.

Graham said starting center Eli Lewis and others are finally healthy after some early sickness, giving 4-2 Ellensburg some momentum going into CWAC play.

The Bulldogs will travel to Selah on Saturday, while Grandview's set to return home Saturday for another league game against Othello before taking 12 days off to prepare for two tough 2A tests at the SunDome Shootout against defending state champion Lynden and unbeaten Sehome.

GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 7, Draculan 12, Eloy Armendariz 0, Levi Dorsett 5, Ethan Fajardo 2, Medina 5, Lino Armendariz 10, Mavryk Bentley 12, Cortez 3.

ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 21, Clark 2, G. Fenz 0, Loen 0, Darius Andaya 15, Boast 9, Emmett Fenz 10, Lewis 5.

Grandview=15=17=7=17=—=56

Ellensburg=17=11=19=15=—=62

Ellensburg highlights: Marrs 6 rebs, 4 assts, 5 blks; E. Fenz 17 rebs, 5 assts.