SELAH — One week after nearly losing a big halftime lead, Zillah found the confidence it needed to finish strong Friday night at Selah.

The Leopards pulled away late for a 61-53 win, their eighth straight over the Vikings since 2014. Senior Luke Navarre posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Izzy Sandoval provided a much-needed boost on the perimeter, including seven of his 18 points during a pivotal 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter.

"We know he's an X factor for us," said Mike McCullough, the JV coach who's filling in while Mario Mengarelli serves a four-game disciplinary suspension to start the season. "We talk about the word 'swag' a lot and he's the guy that can bring that swag to our team, just 'cause he has that emotion and he brings a lot of emotions to the court."

He knocked down a pair of threes early but went cold as Selah opened up a 29-18 lead thanks to a 7-0 run in the second quarter. But McCullough said he and assistant coach Beau Widner told Sandoval to keep shooting, and he found his confidence once again late.

A 3-pointer followed a tough layup in traffic for the 5-foot-10 sophomore, who also came up with a big steal on the defensive end when 6-4 forward Eli Wright brought the ball low after catching an entry pass. Sandoval and his teammates wanted to apply plenty of pressure to the Vikings, especially their top two scorers, Levi Pepper and his cousin, Jackson Pepper.

Early foul trouble for Levi Pepper and Wright forced Selah to play a lot of zone defense and go small, giving Zillah's Luke Navarre and his brother, Nic Navarre, a notable height advantage when they went inside. The Leopards held Levi to just eight points, forcing him into some tough shots on the perimeter.

"We did good on doubling off the screens and stuff," Sandoval said. "Pressing him everywhere he goes, getting in his face."

They also kept him from dominating the boards, something McCullough said was a major emphasis after the 6-foot-6 senior grabbed 21 rebounds in a 57-52 win over Toppenish last week. Zillah struggled to rebound in its 50-47 win over East Valley, but on Friday McCullough said the Leopards showed significant progress by boxing out better and outrebounding Selah 47-25.

McCullough told his players at halftime to keep their composure and they finally took the lead back on a basket by Navarre late in the third quarter. The senior's often Zillah's most reliable option offensively, but McCullough said the 6-5 guard also attracts a lot of attention from opposing defenses, creating opportunities for players like Sandoval.

"(Luke) provides so much leadership, always helps us out at practice and just always talking to us, helping us through," Sandoval said.

He's happy with the progress the Leopards have made so far this season and eager to play more games on a team McCullough said includes four to five guys who can score in double digits on any given night. But bad weather forced the cancelation of Saturday's nonleague matchup against Prosser, so Zillah won't play its third game until a trip to Grandview next Tuesday.

Jackson Pepper found success inside and out to score a game-high 20 points, including eight of the Vikings' first 11. They fell to 1-2 and will take a week off before opening CWAC play at East Valley next Friday.

ZILLAH — Luke Navarre 19, Izzy Sandoval 18, John 6, N. Navarre 4, C. Favilla 2, Garza 6, VanDeGraaf 6, B. Favilla 0. Totals 26-66 4-7 61.

SELAH — Jackson Pepper 20, Levi Pepper 8, Benjamin 6, Giles 5, Wright 3, Jones 6, Tilley 5. Totals 19-54 7-11 53.

Zillah=16=10=16=19=—=61

Selah=20=10=12=11=—=53

3-point goals: Zillah 5-19 (Sandoval 4-10, Navarre 1-3), Selah 8-29 (J. Pepper 3-9, Benjamin 2-4, Giles 1-5, L. Pepper 1-5, Tilley 1-4). Rebounds: Zillah 47 (L. Navarre 10, John 8), Selah 25 (Wright 7). Turnovers: Zillah 15, Selah 12. Steals: Zillah 5, Selah 5. Fouls: Zillah 13, Selah 15. Fouled out — None.