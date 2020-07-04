HELENA, Mont. — Wyatt Berriman had all the support he needed and then some before he even took the mound on Saturday.
After the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak erupted for seven runs in the top of the first inning, Berriman made quick work of Mudville Pinnacle with a three-hit shutout in an 8-0 victory at the 25th annual Keith Sell tournament at Kindrick Legion Field.
Berriman fanned four in the five-inning complete game. It was the Pak’s second straight shutout.
Drew Johnson and Dylan Bishop drove in two runs apiece, and Ryker Fortier, Tommy Meluskey and Johnson had two hits each.
Yakima Valley moved to 2-1 in the tournament and concluded pool play late Saturday night against the host Helena Senators, who went in 3-0.
Details of the late game were unavailable at press time.
In Saturday’s first game, the Bozeman Bucks finished pool play at 4-0 with a 13-5 win over the Yakima Pepsi Beetles. Yakima was within 7-5 in the fourth inning, but the Bucks broke out for five runs in the fifth.
Jojo Gonzalez drove in two runs and Ryan Fowler had two hits for the Beetles, who finished 2-2 in their pool and await their pairing for Sunday’s placing games.
Pending the outcome of Saturday’s late game, it’s possible the Pak and Beetles will meet in the third-fourth place game at 2 p.m. (local Mountain time) while Bozeman and Helena will advance to the championship game.