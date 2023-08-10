One of Yakima's most beloved athletes drew a crowd everywhere he went during a busy week of receiving recognition and giving back.
MarJon Beauchamp always made known his intention to make a positive difference for his hometown and inspire others to follow the same path as the city's first-ever NBA draft pick. Klutch Sports Group's Omar Samhan, Beauchamp's agent, said that rare status and a willingness to stay connected to a tight-knit community means the former Yakima Valley College standout attracts more fans than most NBA players when they go home.
"I feel like you shouldn't change who you grew up with," Beauchamp said Sunday at an event billed as Fun in the Sun with MarJon Beauchamp. "I'm no bigger than anyone. I feel like my presence here just gives people hope so I'm always going to show love."
Mama Corie's Kitchen owner Corie Ratliff hosted the gathering at Performance Park across the street from her restaurant in partnership with Ron's Coin and Collectibles owner Joe Mann. The city shut down Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, allowing vendors to set up and serve hundreds of attendees who gathered to watch Beauchamp accept a Hometown Hero award from Ratliff, a Crystal Apple from the Yakima School District and a key to the city from Grandview mayor Gloria Mendoza.
The 6-foot-7 forward also took the time to sign autographs from anyone who wanted one, even those who showed up after organizers tried to put an end to a line that seemed to never become any shorter for around an hour. Many supporters knew Beauchamp as a child when he grew up just down the street from his grandfather's Henry Beauchamp Community Center, where Ratliff coached Beauchamp and her adopted son's basketball teams in fifth and sixth grade.
"It's just crazy," Beauchamp said. "It comes full circle."
Showing love
Monday and Tuesday brought 200 kids ages 8-14 together at Eisenhower High's three basketball courts, where they attended Beauchamp's free camp for three hours each day.
Players from around the Valley and beyond, including Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman, former Davis standout Collin Kelley and former Wapato guard Tarryn Hart volunteered their time as coaches. Kids also took home plenty of gear thanks to giveaways sponsored by Adidas, the Milwaukee Bucks and others.
Of course, the highlight of the camp came when Beauchamp arrived to greet kids, giving many of them a chance to play one-on-one against the Bucks forward. He also offered encouraged kids to keep fighting through adversity, something he learned a lot about when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his training plans and sent him unexpectedly back to Yakima in 2020.
He ended up joining friends for a shortened spring season at YVC, where he looked unstoppable while averaging 30.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game against junior college competition. The school decided to recognize Beauchamp's unprecedented success making his 13 jersey the first one to ever be retired at a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
Athletic director Ray Funk and coach London Wilson emphasized the rarity of Beauchamp's NBA success before president Linda Kaminski presented him with a photo and proclamation. A crowd of about 100 people watched the unveiling of Beauchamp's home and away jerseys — alongside a Bucks and G League Ignite jersey — behind the basket at Sherar Gym.
Beauchamp made his final public appearance Thursday afternoon at the Road Warrior Travel Center in Wapato, where a line began forming hours before the MJB Backpack Drive began at noon. Along with backpacks and school supplies, Beauchamp and his team also gave away bikes, diapers, BBQ grills and more.
Back to his roots
As he does on virtually every trip back to Yakima, Beauchamp made time to hit the gym for some pickup basketball as well.
Local players and old friends joined him for evening sessions at Eisenhower High to experience the thrill of testing their skills against an NBA player. When asked how they match up these days, Beauchamp smiled and acknowledged it's no longer fair following a rookie season where he showed more growth while averaging 13.5 minutes per game in 52 appearances for the 2021 NBA champions.
Beauchamp tries to stay connected to many of the coaches who assisted his development, such as Ryan Stefan, the owner of Bellevue's Fire Fitness and Conditioning. The longtime trainer who has worked with other NBA players including Denver's Michael Porter Jr. mentored MarJon during his three high school seasons in Seattle and came back to show support at Sunday's event.
"Whatever coaching and structure we could create, he really gravitated towards that so he just worked the whole time," Stefan said. "I knew as long as he stayed working he had the intangibles and he had the recipe for greatness."
Beauchamp went back to the gym with Stefan for a week last month before exploding for a record 83 points at The CrawsOver, a Pro Am event in Seattle. Beauchamp said coach Jamal Crawford kept drawing up plays to let him show off some new moves against a team featuring former Portland Trailblazers guard CJ Elleby, San Francisco's first team All-West Coast Conference guard Khalil Shabazz and former Washington Huskies guard Naz Carter.
Following his busy week in Yakima, Beauchamp said he'll probably keep preparing for the season in Los Angeles before reporting to training camp in early October. The Bucks are set to play their first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee on Oct. 8.
During his brief speech on Sunday, Beauchamp talked about gratitude and always playing for the Yakima community. The 22-year-old spoke of "really big plans" for the future, even beyond his basketball career, while noting those efforts will take time to unfold.
"I know they're going to be behind me regardless," Beauchamp said of his local supporters. "No pressure, just believe in your work, keep faith and just keep going. Even when things aren't going you're way, you've got to keep your head high.
