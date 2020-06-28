BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Yakima Pepsi Beetles finished second in the Heroes Park Invitational Tournament which wrapped up Saturday night.
The Beetles fell 23-3 to the Helena Senators in the championship game, which was moved up to Saturday night rather than Sunday because of the weather forecast.
The Senators jumped on the Beetles, building a 9-0 lead through three innings.
Yakima is 6-5 after two trips to Montana. The Beetles ripped off three straight victories after an opening loss in this trip.
Yakima will have little time to rest up for its next trip to Big Sky Country. The Beetles are headed to Helena, Mont., for the 25th annual Keith Sell Tournament, which runs Thursday through Sunday.
Joining the Beetles in Helena will be the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak, which has won 18 straight games to run its record to 20-4.
Yakima Valley swept a three-game series at Centralia and hosts Hanford for a doubleheader Monday night starting at 5:30.