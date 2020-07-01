Under normal circumstances, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles would be gearing up to host their annual Firecracker tournament while the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak would be making its yearly trek to Reno.
Obviously nothing is normal these days, and they’ve ended up on the same field this week as a result.
The Beetles and Pak are in Helena, Mont., to open play Thursday in the 25th annual Keith Sell tournament, which runs through Sunday and features seven teams at historic Kindrick Legion Field.
This will be Yakima’s third trip to Montana in four weeks, having played in two tournaments in Bozeman. The Beetles reached the championship game of last week’s Heroes Park Invitational and finished second to this week’s host, the Helena Senators.
Yakima (6-5) will get a rematch with Helena (18-9) on Thursday, playing in the nightcap at 8 p.m. (local mountain time). The Beetles then face a doubleheader on Friday against the Great Falls Chargers and Glacier Twins followed by an early game Saturday against the Bozeman Bucks to wrap up pool play.
Yakima Valley (22-4) will take the field in Thursday’s third game of the day at 5:30 and face Bozeman (24-8), which has won six in a row and will be playing in its second game of the day.
The Pak, which is riding a 20-game win streak, plays Great Falls on Friday and Mudville Pinnacle and Helena on Saturday. The Beetles and Pak won’t meet in pool play but could be paired in Sunday’s placing games.
Mudville Pinnacle is a select team from the Puget Sound area and Ellensburg pitcher Spencer Davis is listed on the roster.
The Keith Sell Tournament is named in honor of a longtime manager of the Helena American Legion program. Sell’s son, Mike, played baseball at Yakima Community College in 1990.
The Reno tournament that Yakima Valley normally attends was first postponed and then canceled, and Yakima remains unable to host games at Parker Faller Field with the coronavirus restrictions.