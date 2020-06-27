From one side of the Northwest to the other, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles and Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak shared a good day on Saturday.
While the Beetles advanced to the title game of the Heroes Park Invitational in Bozeman, Mont., the Pak extended its win streak to 18 games in Centralia.
In both cases, pitching led the way.
Ben Kibbe struck out eight over six innings to power the Beetles to an 8-2 win over Belgrade, Mont., a third straight victory that sent Yakima into the championship game against the Helena Senators.
With a risky forecast for Sunday, tournament officials opted to play the title game late Saturday night and details were not available at press time.
The Beetles (6-4) broke the game open against Belgrade with five runs in the third inning. Ryan Fowler finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored, and Caleb Coscarart and Lane Damron each contributed a hit, RBI and run scored.
In Centralia, Tommy Meluskey threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Pak, which moved to 20-4 and will host Hanford for a doubleheader on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Jack Van De Brake was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI, Drew Johnson also had two hits with a double and Brady Helgeson drove in a pair of runs.
On Friday, the Pak swept Centralia 7-0, 8-2 as Dylan Bishop and Derek Wolff both had two doubles.
The Beetles and Pak are both headed to Helena, Mont., for the 25th annual Keith Sell Tournament, which runs July 2-5.
Yakima 8, Belgrade 2
Belgrade=001=000=1=—=2=3=6
Yakima=205=100=x=—=8=6=3
Lambough, and Green; Kibbe, Kleinow (7) and Fowler.
Yakima highlights: Ben Kibbe 8 Ks; Caleb Coscarart 1-3, RBI, run; Lane Damron 1-3, RBI, run; Ryan Fowler 3-4, 2 runs; Steven Rodriquez 1-3, run; John McDonald run, Jojo Gonzalez run, RBI; Greyson McDaniel RBI.