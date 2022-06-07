PASCO — The Yakima Pepsi Beetles produced only two hits in a 7-0 loss to River City Athletics at Columbia Basin College Tuesday night.
A first-inning run put River City ahead and the Athletics solidified their lead with four runs in the fourth. Leadoff hitter Stevan Rodriguez singled and stole a base for the Beetles.
They fell to 2-5 and will host River City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Parker Faller Field.
