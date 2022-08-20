Hundreds of kids lined up at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center Saturday morning for free back-to-school supplies and a chance to meet Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp.
The first 200 students of all ages received a free T-Shirt courtesy of the Bucks, and Beauchamp helped to hand out 200 backpacks. The Yakima native spent about two hours handing out items, signing autographs and taking pictures with community members.
"It's a big deal," Beauchamp said. "I dreamed of this, giving back. That's why I told myself that's one thing I want to do, find a way give back each month to the community."
His father, Jon Beauchamp, announced the awarding of scholarships to Wapato freshman Deets Neegle and Yakama Tribal senior Cameron Longee. The two basketball players will receive $1500 every quarter — $500 cash, $500 worth of Adidas gear and $500 for tutors to help with their studies.
MarJon said it felt extra special to host Saturday's event at the building named after his late grandfather, Yakima's first Black mayor. The 6-foot-6 forward grew up playing basketball in the community center's gym.
Several kids at the event took advantage of free haircuts given out by barbers from Seattle who grew up in Yakima. Some local businesses also gave out free food and drinks to attendees.
Beauchamp left at around 12:30 p.m. to travel to Seattle and play at The Crawsover, Jamal Crawford's ProAm league. LeBron James highlighted an impressive list of NBA stars featured in Saturday night's game, including Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero
"I dreamed of being on the court with LeBron and today's the day," Beauchamp said. "It's crazy it's in Seattle where I've been playing at the ProAm league."
He'll fly back to Milwaukee on Sunday and training camp starts Sept. 26, followed by the Bucks' first preseason game on Oct. 1 vs. Memphis. They start the regular season Oct. 20 at Philadelphia.
