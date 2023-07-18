Yakima’s MarJon Beauchamp showed off his potential during a hot start to the Milwaukee Bucks’ Summer League season.
The former Yakima Valley College forward who grew up in Yakima before moving to Seattle for high school averaged 21.5 points over his first two games. He exploded for 19 of his 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the second half of a 92-85 comeback victory over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.
Beauchamp followed that up by scoring a team-high 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting in an 84-75 win over Phoenix, highlighted by a dunk after he threw the ball to himself off the backboard in traffic. He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot in more than 31 minutes of action.
Milwaukee’s No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 draft didn’t score in nearly 23 minutes of playing time during a 92-71 loss to Brooklyn. The former G League Ignite standout bounced back to put up 10 points in a 91-72 loss to Miami to conclude his second Summer League season as the Bucks’ leader in points and minutes per game.
Several key injuries to veterans gave Beauchamp an opportunity to play extended minutes during his rookie season, and he responded by averaging better than seven points per game from Nov. 4 to Jan. 11. He scored in double figures eight different times during that stretch while often defending the opponents’ top wing.
Playing time will once again not be guaranteed for Beauchamp next season as the defending Eastern Conference champions bring back most of their roster, including recently re-signed All-Star wing Khris Middleton and veteran forward Pat Connaughton. But Beauchamp has said he’s ready for an expanded role and Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst and its new coach, Adrian Griffin, confirmed Beauchamp’s still a key part of the team’s future plans.
“What I do like from Summer League is him getting to the rim, just kind of him imposing his will,” Griffin told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “I think he has great size, great physicality and he’s been getting to the rim and when you get to the rim good things happen.”
The NBA season’s scheduled to begin Oct. 24, with preseason games starting Oct. 5.
