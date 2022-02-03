The list of accomplishments for Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp just keeps growing, both in size and prestige.
His sensational season for the G League Ignite has drawn plenty of attention and this week earned the 6-foot-8 wing a trip to the NBA’s All-Star weekend in Cleveland later this month. He’s one of four players from the Ignite invited to join 12 NBA rookies and 12 second-year players at the league’s Rising Stars event at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, broadcast live on TNT.
A new format means Hall of Famers Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy will serve as coaches for four teams they drafted to compete against each other in a three-game tournament. The first two will be played to 50 points and the third, between the two winners, will be decided when a team reaches 25 points.
Beauchamp ranks second on his team with 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while playing a team-high 36.6 minutes per outing. He’s shooting 57% from the field and averaging 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
Most experts believe Beauchamp’s length, athleticism and defense will earn him a spot in the NBA, and his performance through 12 games has helped him keep climbing up mock draft boards. A CBS Sports projection released Thursday put Beauchamp as the 16th overall pick in June’s 2022 draft and ESPN listed Beauchamp as the 14th pick in its mock draft a week ago.
After playing basketball at four different high schools — three in Seattle’s Metro League and one in Arizona — Beauchamp chose to forgo college basketball and join an NBA draft prep program in San Francisco. But when the pandemic affected those plans, he returned home to Yakima and played a shortened season at Yakima Valley College, averaging 30.7 points, 105 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 40% from 3-point range.
