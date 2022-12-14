The MarJon Beauchamp Foundation announced plans Wednesday for a Christmas giveaway and holiday dinner to be held Friday at Yakima's Henry Beauchamp Community Center.
Gift cards, diapers, backpacks, milk, basketball and clothes will be among the items included with a goal of 2,500 gifts, according to an Instagram post. Every child 12 and under will receive a goody bag as a gift.
Pre-registration is required and gifts will be distributed by appointment only. For more information on pre-registration or any other questions, call 509-575-6114.
Beauchamp grew up in Yakima and became the city's first-ever first-round NBA draft pick when the Milwaukee Bucks selected him last summer. A year earlier, the 6-foot-7 forward spent a season at Yakima Valley college, averaging 30.7 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 12 games.
He came back home in September for a back-to-school giveaway and told the Yakima Herald-Republic he'd like to "find a way to give back each month to the community." So far he's done that while averaging 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Central Division-leading Bucks heading into Thursday night's game at Memphis.
