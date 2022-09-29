Yakima Valley College will once again host the 10th annual Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association clinic on Oct. 22-23.
Dave Stevens, Director of Player Development for the Los Angeles Clippers, will be among the featured speakers along with Pacific Lutheran men's coach Chad Murray and Whitworth men's coach Damion Jablonski.
Also included in the sessions will be Arlington's Nick Brown, Auburn's Ryan Hansen, O'Dea's Jason Kerr, Union's Blake Conley, and Ray Funk and London Wilson of YVC. There will also be a round table with Hall of Fame coaches Pat Fitterer, Nalin Sood, Dave Dickson, Gary Wusterbarth, Bill Bakamus and Joe Harris.
Register online at www.wibca.com or contact Pat Fitterer at 509-952-5317 or coachfitterer@hotmail.com
