A handful of volunteers began work early this week to prepare for the annual Hot Shots 3-on-3 tournament at Sozo Sports Complex.
Yakima Sports Commission director Rich Austin said as of Wednesday afternoon tents are up, tape is down on the concrete and baskets are already in place for 26 courts. Games begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and the latest possible championship will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday.
"We think we put on a very good tournament," Austin said. "We work hard to make sure that it’s quality in every way, work really hard to make sure that we have the high quality staff members and officials."
Thanks to cooler temperatures in the forecast, organizers won't need to match last year's extra efforts to combat temperatures above 100 degrees. Austin said players and spectators can still cool off at the misting tent or with the help of refreshments from the event's various vendors.
After growing to 277 teams last year, registration numbers fell to 240, including four teams that dropped out before the tournament began. That's close the numbers at the 2021 and 2019 tournaments, so Austin said they're pleased with the turnout.
Hot Shots appears to have settled into its late July date following a move to June in 2019, one year after wildfire smoke forced organizers to cancel the tournament during its traditional mid-August weekend. Austin recognizes smoke could still be a factor this time of year, but they've decided it's a good time after most summer vacations and before school sports begin.
More than half the teams will play in the first through eighth grade divisions and Austin suggested the relatively low number of high school teams — 21 for boys, 6 for girls — could be attributed to another basketball tournament in Yakima this weekend. Overall men's and boys teams make up more than 75% of those registered, which is something Austin said is typical although they'd love to see more women and girls play.
Along with games players can participate in a free throw contest, shop local vendors and for adults, enjoy a beer garden. After games end Sunday afternoon, the work begins to transform the area back into a parking lot for the neighboring soccer fields.
"We will not have to do anything on Sunday night except just move a few things and then we’ll probably spend 2 or 3 hours lowering some of the tables and stacking the chairs and everything," Austin said. "Then we’ll come back bright early Monday, around 7:30 or 8, and be done by noon or 1."
