Even as big and loaded as the field is for the season-ending showcase, the 35th annual Fall Classic will feature a heavy influence from Yakima-area drivers at Tri-City Raceway this weekend.
Yakima’s Kaiden Anderson is aiming to close out the season championship for the Northwest Super Late Model Series and the 40-car field will include four local former champions of the event founded at the Yakima Speedway in 1988.
Naches brothers Owen and Tayler Riddle will take up the chase in the 125-lap finale along with Randy Marshall Jr. and Jason Jefferson, the 2016 Fall Classic winner who was third last year when the event was renewed and moved to the West Richland track.
Other locals on the Super Late Model prerace lineup include Todd Connell and Andy Beaman, who is fourth in NWSLMS points heading into the seventh and final race of the season.
Anderson holds an 11-point lead, 273 to 262, over Spokane’s Haeden Plybon, the Fall Classic’s defending champion. Anderson won the Series’ third stop on the calendar in Hermiston and has been consistent throughout the season, which started with the Apple Cup at Tri-City Raceway on April 3. Nick Gibson is third with 241 points followed by Beaman with 232.
Former Fall Classic champions Naima Lang and Jason Fraser are also scheduled to race. The Tri-State Hobby Stocks circuit will also hold its championship event this weekend ans will be joined by Northwest Modified racing.
After Saturday’s qualifying rounds, Sunday’s lineup of main events will start at 1 p.m.
