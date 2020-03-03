YAKIMA, Wash. — Wednesday is most definitely CWAC day in the Class 2A state basketball tournament.
And that will turn up the heat significantly for all five local teams in the Yakima Valley SunDome because Wednesday is also all-in survival day.
Toppenish’s boys and Ellensburg’s girls, who dominated the long haul of league play and swept district titles, are regrouping after upper-tier regional losses last Saturday while the Selah and Prosser boys and East Valley girls all easily passed their loser-out regional tests to earn their state berths.
Unfortunately, the CWAC is assured of losing at least one team on opening day because Toppenish and Prosser will square off for a fourth time this season at 5:30 p.m., right after Selah tries to avenge a holiday loss to North Kitsap at 3:45.
The Toppenish-Prosser clash should be the game of the day not only because of the high stakes but because the three previous meetings — on three different courts — were all thrillers. The Wildcats, who have tied a school record with their 21 wins, prevailed in two of three, including an 80-79 overtime victory in December and, most recently, a 83-79 triumph in the district semifinals.
“We know it will be a big challenge, playing Prosser again, but at this level you expect that challenge,” said Toppenish coach JoJo Mesplie, whose crew averages 73.5 points a game right behind Prosser’s 73.8. “We have to be focused and ready. What I feel best about is how resilient our kids have been all season long. We won a lot of close games, overtime games, because they’ve found ways to get it done.”
Prosser can claim resilience as well, having won three loser-out games in the last two weeks, including Saturday’s regional romp over Clover Park when the Mustangs’ offense hit a season high in a 97-78 win.
Whoever advances better have plenty left in the tank because waiting in Thursday’s quarterfinals is top-seeded and two-time reigning champion Lynden.
Selah has won six of its last seven and faces an intriguing rematch with North Kitsap, which is seeded third and was 20-2 before falling to Lindbergh and Tumwater. North Kitsap defeated Selah 55-43 in the SunDome Shootout and held CWAC MVP Noah Pepper to a season-low 12 points.
Like Toppenish’s boys, Ellensburg’s girls are relying on their sturdy foundation to regroup after their first setback of the season, a 60-47 regional loss to W.F. West.
“I told them afterwards, ‘Look, think five minutes about yourself, five minutes about what we need to do better as a team, and then flush it,” coach Jeff Whitney said. “We’re getting ready for a different team. This where the rubber meets the road, and this is where you want to be.”
The Bulldogs will take one of the field’s best defenses (40.6 ppg) into Wednesday’s 10:30 a.m. contest against No. 15 seed Liberty, which has won four in a row and owns a quality defense as well (41.2).
In another parallel with Toppenish’s boys, should Ellensburg’s girls prevail on opening day they would earn a quarterfinal date with top-seeded Lynden, also at 10:30 a.m.
After Ellensburg departs the floor, East Valley will play White River at 12:15 p.m. The fourth-seeded Hornets defeated Renton twice in the postseason, 58-42 and 40-34, while East Valley beat Renton 51-30 on Saturday.
The EV-White River winner will return Thursday at the same time for a quarterfinal against third-seeded Tumwater.