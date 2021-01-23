None of the state’s eight regions Friday moved to Phase 2 of the Roadmap to Recovery plan.
While that does nothing to relieve the hand-wringing of the high school sports world, it’s this coming Friday’s announcement that will have a direct effect.
That weekly declaration will cover Feb. 1-7, when many leagues around the state, including the CWAC, plan to rev back up as much as the state mandates will allow.
To move to Phase 2, regions need to meet four benchmarks over the most recent two-week period.:
• A 10% decreasing trend in COVID-19 case rates.
• A 10% decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates.
• An ICU occupancy rate of less than 90%.
• A positive-test rate of less than 10%.
The southcentral region — which includes Yakima and Kittitas counties — hit just one of the measures (admission rates) in the data the state released Friday.
Sports are divided into three levels of risk — low (cross country, golf, swimming/diving, tennis, track and field), moderate (baseball, bowling, soccer, softball, volleyball) and high (basketball, football and wrestling).
Cross country and girls swimming/diving are the only fall sports which can compete in Phase 1, while the others (football, girls soccer, volleyball) can practice to varying levels.
In Phase 2, however, all sports except basketball and wrestling, can compete. The high-risk/indoor combination of basketball and wrestling led the WIAA Executive Board last week to flip the winter and spring seasons in the modified calendar.
“Based on the risk levels assigned to traditional winter activities compared to traditional spring activities, the Executive Board made the decision that those spring activities will have the opportunity to play much earlier than winter activities,” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said in a statement. “The Board will continue to monitor the status of activities over the coming months to ensure that those traditional spring sports receive a chance to participate.”
That move followed a Jan. 6 decision to move fall sports to the first season.
While leagues are allowed to begin Feb. 1, the WIAA also has left it at the discretion of the conferences to start and adjust schedules.
The SCAC hopes to get going Feb. 8 and had planned to flip the winter and spring seasons even before last week’s decision by the WIAA.
The CBBN is planning to begin Feb. 22. The four Yakima Valley teams — Davis, Eisenhower, Sunnyside and West Valley — will split from league members Eastmont, Wenatchee and Moses Lake because they’re in a different region.
For that same reason, Ephrata and Othello won’t compete with the Valley’s CWAC teams, and the SCAC will be without Royal and Wahluke.