An Eisenhower-Davis football game is not only a 64-year-old city rivalry, it's often a history maker.
A state championship has been decided by it, a state rushing record has been set in it and the two Yakima schools have produced a stream of record-setting performances in the crosstown clash, which will hold its latest edition Friday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
Both schools have set their rushing records against each other, Davis established two of its receiving school records against Ike, and the Pirates have had two players score five touchdowns in a game — both against the Cadets.
They bring out the best in each other. Sure there have been blowouts along the way but there have also been plenty of heated competition with 25 games decided by one score, including the last three with two in overtime.
To preface Friday's 72nd Ike-Davis game, and in keeping with the insatiable desire in sports to rank everything, here are the top 10 individual performances in the crosstown series, which carries a 46-25 advantage for the Cadets.
Let's be clear: This is a subjective list based on personal observation and plenty of historical consumption. One could flip this list on its head, mix and jumble it, or start from scratch. It is just a list. Some big numbers came out of mismatches, to be sure, but I tried to minimize that and focus on the exceptional.
So, here we go ...
---
1, Pete Pallas, Eisenhower, 1974
As a junior the year before, Pallas had 140 run-catch yards and four touchdowns — but it was just a prelude. In his senior finale, the Notre Dame-bound running back carried the ball just 11 times but produced 309 yards and five scores in a 60-32 track meet before 3,200 fans. He also had a 33-yard reception for a 28.5 average on 12 touches.
The 309 yards was a school record that stood for 36 years, the five TDs hasn't been surpassed in the series and his nine Ike-Davis scores remains the most by any player. Ike's 60 points in this game is still a school record.
---
2, Branden Curtis, Eisenhower, 2012
After running for 240 yards in the first of two meetings that season, Curtis set a state record with 488 yards, pounding away with 47 carries with four TDs in a 34-13 victory. He has since lost the state record but not the Valley mark, which he still holds by a hefty 95 yards.
This game also featured a huge performance for Davis as Carlos Vijarro caught nine passes for 231 yards, which remains a Davis school record and the most ever in an Ike-Davis game.
---
3, Henry Rance, Davis, 1978
After taking his lumps in a 31-0 loss the previous year, Rance showcased the Pirates' new run-and-shoot offense with a stellar dual-threat game, passing for 235 yards — a Davis record at the time — on 21-for-29 accuracy while also running for 93 yards and two TDs in a 22-12 win.
Rance, a three-sport standout who passed away three years ago in Seattle, also threw a pair of two-point conversion passes in a game that was scoreless at halftime.
---
4, Nikhil Lizotte, Davis, 2014
Sure he was known mostly as a basketball player, both in high school and college, but Lizotte was also a playmaker in the fall and most memorably in this game. He caught four TD passes and threw for a score — all during a 35-point second quarter — and finished with 188 receiving yards and a school-record five TDs.
As an example of his versatility, Lizotte was a converted quarterback who threw four TD passes in a pair of Ike-Davis games the previous year. He'll be on the sideline Friday as a Davis assistant.
---
5, Hal Westberg, Eisenhower, 1957
In the first year of the series Ike and Davis met twice at Parker Field and for Westberg and these purposes, take your pick. In the inaugural game the junior QB threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Ken Paulson as time expired to lift the Cadets to a 12-6 victory and in the rematch he scored four times — two via run, one on a pass reception and another on a fumble return.
Westberg scored seven TDs in four Ike-Davis games and was 4-0, never relinquishing the city prize of the Skookum Jim trophy.
---
6, Jackson Johnson, Davis, 2000
As a junior in 1999, Johnson ran for five TDs — a series record he still shares with Pallas and Lizotte — in Ike's wild 45-43 win, the most points scored in a loss in 71 of these games.
But he and the Pirates got their revenge the next season in a 35-7 victory as Johnson broke out for three TDs and and ran for 312 yards, a school record that still stands. His eight TDs in the series are second only to Pallas.
---
7, Mark Miller, Eisenhower, 1964
This was the epic showdown of unbeatens before 7,500 fans that decided the AAA state champion, claimed by the Cadets after a 14-7 and 9-0 campaign.
In what was essentially a defensive standoff for most of the game, Miller, an all-conference guard, made a huge impact from his linebacker position, making 14 solo tackles to go with four assists. He attended the University of Washington on a football and wrestling scholarship.
---
8, Deion Wright, Davis, 2011
This is the lone entry from a loss, but it was an oh-wow performance nonetheless. Wright connected on 28 of 41 passes for 346 yards, still a series record, and five TDs (four to Cooper Kupp) in a 43-37 setback as Ike's Kolney Cassel countered with 341 yards and two scores.
Wright is only quarterback to have played in the series in four straight years, having amassed 726 yards, eight TDs and a 31-21 win in 2010.
---
9, Mark Bailey, Eisenhower, 1991
In his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game in the series, Bailey saved his best for last to secure Ike's 27-26 overtime victory. He ran for all 25 yards on the OT possession, scored the touchdown, booted the PAT and made the game-saving tackle when Davis went for the win on a two-point conversion run.
Bailey, who missed the two previous games with a shoulder injury, ran for 363 yards and scored six TDs in his three Ike-Davis games.
---
10, Davis defense, 2010
Why this pick in a game the Pirates won 31-21? Well, because there needs to be more defensive representation here and this effort was pretty remarkable. And, too, enough of the individual recognition.
First of all, Davis' first two scores were safeties and the Pirates took the bizarre lead of 4-0 into the second quarter. The defense also recovered a fumble in the first quarter, came up with four interceptions in the second half and finished with 10 tackles for a loss, including six sacks.
---
Honorable mention
1967: Stanford-bound Jackie Brown of Davis ran for 155 yards and both TDs in a 13-0 win.
1969: Davis' Glenn Bonner ran for 213 yards for a school record that lasted 20 years.
1979: Ike's Mike Hakala, after playing in the American Legion World Series, had 273 run-catch yards in a 21-6 win.
1985: Ike's Cary Conklin was nearly flawless, completing 17 of 21 for 263 yards and four TDs.
1997-98: In two games, Davis' Isaac Cunningham ran for 420 yards and seven TDs in back-to-back wins.
1999: Ike's Ryan Sousley threw for 203 yards and three TDs, ran for a score, kicked a field goal and six PATs in a 45-43 win.
2011: Davis' Cooper Kupp caught 11 passes for 125 yards, scored four TDs and threw a TD pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.