Fifty straight wins isn’t supposed to look this easy.
No. 1 seed Ellensburg mostly followed a familiar script to reach that mark in Friday night’s 2A semifinal, leaning heavily on dominant rebounding and a physical, aggressive defense. That often turned into steals to spark the offense, which put up far more than enough points to knock off No. 4 Prosser 61-33.
“We’ve got to know when to slow and when to go and it felt like we were pushing it maybe a little too fast at the start,” coach Tim Ravet said. “When we got up a little bit we were trying to just step on it and maybe they need to slow down, bounce off, move the ball a little better. But it was good.”
The veteran coach in his first year at Ellensburg knows better than to complain too much about a team that’s won all but one game during its remarkable run by double figures. Only four opponents have finished within 15 points against a defense allowing less than 33 points per game.
But Prosser was one of those opponents, and it holds the notable distinction of being the only team to lead Ellensburg in the fourth quarter the last two seasons. A dynamic Mustangs’ offense became the first to break 50 points during the Bulldogs’ streak in a 73-60 district title loss at Ellensburg, which Brooke Ravet said served as a wake-up call.
“Last time I think we came into it, we weren’t really focused,” the junior guard said. “We weren’t taking them as serious as we should have and this time we just knew that we had to come in with our game face and get it done.”
They implemented more traps early in their fourth win over Prosser this season to force 19 turnovers, including eight in the first quarter. Two of them sparked an 11-0 run to end the quarter, giving Ellensburg a commanding 24-10 lead.
A more straight-up man-to-man with less risks after halftime worked to hold Prosser to just 10 points, one night after Othello notched 12 in the second half of Ellensburg’s 62-29 quarterfinal win. Brooke said it’s common for the Bulldogs to play their best after halftime, when they’ve calmed down and can play more relaxed.
She led the team in scoring for the first time all season with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Two of them came back-to-back in the third quarter to give Ellensburg its first 20-point lead, and the first one capped off an 11-4 run, leading to a jumping shoulder bump on the sideline with her dad, Tim, after a Prosser timeout.
“That’s awesome,” Brooke said. “That’s the best feeling. We have that cool relationship.”
Significant foul trouble for both teams affected Ellensburg’s top two scorers, Olivia Anderson and Jamison Philip. They combined for 19 points against a Mustangs defense ready to double or triple team Anderson every time she touched the ball, or even before it arrived.
Brooke knows that means she always needs to be ready to catch and shoot, so she’s spent plenty of time working and even learned some things from her older brother Brock, Washington’s all-time high school leading scorer. The SunDome’s notoriously difficult backdrops didn’t bother Brooke as she took advantage of open looks to knock down four of her first five threes and give the offense a boost.
“I don’t think we ever really feel like one person has to do it because we’re so deep and we all just bring something different to the table,” Brooke said. “So even if I wasn’t shooting well, I know that my teammates would have picked it up.”
Ellensburg’s bench also provided significant contributions, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Tim said they took care of the ball well and wore down Prosser in additional minutes long before the Bulldogs’ starters made their traditional jog to the bench thanks to an insurmountable lead.
The Mustangs showed some resilience to cut Ellensburg’s early seven-point advantage down to three and then play the Bulldogs even for the second quarter. Lay’lee Dixon put up a team-high nine points despite fouls limiting her minutes, and Adriana Milanez added eight on 50% shooting from the field.
But just like everyone else, Prosser couldn’t keep pace with the taller, faster Bulldogs in its second straight semifinal appearance. The Mustangs will try to finish third place again when they face No. 7 White River Saturday at 11:15 a.m.
Brooke acknowledged Ellensburg’s 50-game win streak surpassed anything she even imagined to be possible growing up, while Tim’s not eager to talk about it just yet. He’s looking forward to adding one more when the Bulldogs face No. 3 Burlington-Edison in a rematch the 2022 championship game Ellensburg won 52-32.
“We’ve got to go get another one and then talk about that after we finish out the season,” Tim said.
PROSSER — Dixon 9, Milanez 8, Blair 7, Groeneveld 5, Blair 0, Ibarra 2, Phillips 2, Cox 0, Gomez 0, Saldana 0, Martinez 0.
ELLENSBURG — Brooke Ravet 12, Jamison Philip 10, Anderson 9, Leishman 6, Q. Rogel 6, Moffat 6, L. Rogel 5, Markus 4, Marrs 3, Jones 0, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0. Totals 19-46 18-30 61.
Prosser=10=13=5=5=—=33
Ellensburg=24=13=11=13=—=61
3-point goals: Prosser 3-12 (Milanez 2-4, Groeneveld 1-2), Ellensburg 5-13 (Ravet 4-7, Moffat 1-1). Rebounds: Prosser 17 (Dixon 5), Ellensburg 40 (Q. Rogel 11). Turnovers: Prosser 19, Ellensburg 15. Assists: Prosser 19 (Phillips 2), Ellensburg 5 (Leishman 4). Steals: Prosser 4 (Milanez 2), Ellensburg 14 (Philip 4). Fouls: Prosser 21, Ellensburg 20. Fouled out: Groeneveld.
