A long list of big names in the Yakima sports community will share stories and inspiration during a pair of free livestreams this week.
The Parker Youth and Sports Foundation is hosting "Sports Galore!", a 65-minute program starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday night, featuring 31 different speakers. Nancy Leahy said some guests used their recorded messages to speak about their personal experiences, while others delved into the dynamics of their sport.
"It’s been very ambitious and everybody said yes," Leahy said. "They wanted to have a chance to have a message delivered and so we have 31 speakers."
The 2021 Yakima Valley Sport Legends will be announced during the program and 2020 Legends Kay Aberle and Sarah Silvernail will speak for four to five minutes, since they weren't honored a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most messages from other speakers last for about a minute, Leahy said.
Silvernail, an NCAA volleyball All American at Washington State, shares her experience growing up in Yakima. Leahy said the former state champion at Eisenhower didn't even know she was sponsored by the Parker Foundation, which offered assistance to Silvernail's mother as she raised four children by herself.
Aberle won five state volleyball titles as a coach at Selah, including three straight from 2005 to 2007.
Since 2004, the foundation has awarded more than $600,000 in donations to parks, facilities and Yakima Valley athletic programs such as Toppenish wrestling, Yakima Valley volleyball and White Swan wrestling, according to Leahy. Those grants includes $15,000 to Yakima's Gateway Sports Complex, $10,000 for Mel Stottlemyre Memorial Park in Mabton, and $7,000 to the Yakima YMCA for its new aquatic center.
In addition, Leahy said the foundation benefits from an endowment of almost $600,000. Donations to the organization and a link to this week's livestreams can be found online at parkeryouthfoundation.com.
The foundation plans to host another fundraiser August 28, when it holds the 2021 High Hopes Golf Tournament at Apple Tree Resort. Costs are $130 per person or $500 for a team of four, sponsorships are available from $50 to $2,500, and more information will be announced in June.