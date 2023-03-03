Prosser's boys found success all season long as the CWAC's best 3-point shooting team.
But when the No. 7 seed Mustangs needed them most, 3-pointers didn't just stop falling. They became No. 6 Lynden's best weapon as the defending 2A champs handed Prosser a 60-42 loss in Friday's 2A semifinals at the SunDome.
Lynden's Brant Heppner hit the Lions' first two shots from beyond the arc and they kept firing away against Prosser's 2-3 zone. Although they went cold in the second quarter, a stretch of six threes in seven attempts to start the third quarter effectively put the game out of reach and they finished 12 of 30 from three, accounting for 61% of their field goal attempts.
"I think they were too physical to play man," Mustangs coach Toby Cox said. "We’ve tried it before and I think they were too big and strong for us to play man so we kept playing different rotations to get out of."
Meanwhile, the Mustangs managed to improve on their 1-of-15 mark from Thursday's 47-44 quarterfinal win over RA Long in less than three minutes. But they still fell well short of their season average, shooting 4-of-20 against the taller, longer Lions.
Without the steals and transition baskets that saved them Thursday, the Mustangs ended up setting a season-low in points for the second straight day. After Kory McClure gave them a 10-9 lead with 3:19 left in the first quarter, they hit only one field goal the rest of the first half.
"We were getting open shots but they were kind of hurried," Cox said. "They played a great game. If we shoot like we do, it's a different game."
Prosser shot 7-of-16 the first time the teams met, a 59-53 Lynden win at the SunDome Shootout in late December. Cox said the Lions play a much more physical style than his team's used to seeing, so it should serve as a good lesson going forward for his players that rely more on finesse.
Koby McClure scored 12 points and knocked down two 3-pointers as the only Mustang to reach double figures. Isaak Hultberg hit an early three for the second straight day on his way to six points and Kory McClure added eight, thanks to a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Heppner and Kobe Baar hit four threes each to put up 14 and 16 points, respectively. Junior guard Anthony Canales added 16 points thanks to more than half of Lynden's 11 2-pointers, including an emphatic two-handed dunk in the fourth quarter.
After reaching the semifinals for the first time since 1967, Prosser will look to bounce back in Saturday's third-place game against No. 1 Pullman, which lost to No. 4 Mark Morris 52-49 in Friday's first semifinal. The Greyhounds beat the Mustangs 78-48 in last year's quarterfinals.
"They kicked our butts last year," Cox said. "So we would like that matchup again and see if we can pay them back."
LYNDEN — Anthony Canales 16, Kobe Baar 16, Brant Heppner 14, Parcher 9, Smiley 1, Petersen 4, Elsner 0, Matthews 0, Hanenburg 0, VanDalen 0, Ayres 0, Bowler 0. 23-49 2-3 60.
PROSSER — Koby McClure 12, Kor. McClure 8, Flores 7, Flores 6, Reyes 4, Bailey 4, Russell 1, Veloz 0, Peters 0, Phillips 0. Totals 14-48 10-12 42.
Lynden=15=9=26=10=—=60
Prosser=10=7=12=13=—=42
3-point goals: Lynden 12-30 (Baar 4-5, Heppner 4-9, Parcher 3-9, Canales 1-5), Prosser 4-20 (Hultberg 2-4, Kob. McClure 2-6) . Rebounds: Lynden 32 (Baar 7), Prosser 30 (Kor. McClure 5, Flores 5, Peters 5. Turnovers: Lynden 11, Prosser 10. Assists: Lynden 18 (Canales 5), Prosser 6 (Hultberg 3). Steals: Lynden , Prosser . Fouls: Lynden , Prosser . Fouled out: .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.