Just in time for the year's first heat wave, the 13th annual Nitro Nights show will run Friday through Sunday at Renegade Raceway.
The fan-favorite Blown Alcohol Thunder machines will be on the track Friday night and then three separate times on Saturday — 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
Renegade's Street Legal Drags Series will run Friday followed by the Summit Series on Saturday and Sunday. Also slated for Sunday is the NHRA Washington state championships with Wally plaques on the line.
The Northwest Nostalgia Tour is also visiting the Wapato track this weekend, which has different times for the start of racing on Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (noon) and Sunday (10 a.m.).
For more information, visit www.renegaderaceway.com
