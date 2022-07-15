A big crowd featuring plenty of family and friends came out to Legends Casino Thursday night to see Andrew Murphy put on a show, and the Selah native didn’t disappoint.
In the first eight-round fight of his young career, the 22-year-old East Valley graduate never looked tired or rattled as he waited for a chance at a knockout punch. Although Detroit native Isiah Jones (9-7) defended and moved well enough to avoid Murphy’s most powerful punches, the judges rewarded Murphy’s dominance with a convincing unanimous decision.
“I didn’t really have to pace myself too much,” said Murphy (6-0), who won his last four pro fights by way of knockout. “I just had to be controlled because at the end of the day, he has been in the ring 15 times and any time it only takes one punch to get stopped.”
He occasionally dropped his hands and looked at Jones as if daring him to go for a knockout punch. Though Jones never took the bait, Murphy acknowledged afterwards he wanted to create an opening to counter with a flourish of punches and potentially end the fight early.
Instead, Murphy stayed focused and earned the National Boxing Association’s Americas middleweight championship belt. Twice during the fight, a large contingent of the crowd started chanting Murphy’s name, and after the decision he yelled “thank you Yakima!” while celebrating in the ring with his coach, former world champion Roy Jones Jr..
“I do hear it but honestly I don’t hear it with my ears,” Murphy said of the crowd support. “I hear it with my soul and my spirit. When I’ve got people riding behind me, it’s the most amazing feeling and it gives me the energy to go out there and do what I do.”
Wapato’s Margarito Hernandez (3-2-1) also enjoyed considerable support from the home crowd as he won by unanimous decision over Burien’s Willie Gomez (8-3). After a slow start, Hernandez picked up his intensity and pummeled Gomez to earn a score of 78-74 from all three judges.
It was also the first eight-round pro fight for Hernandez and his first time back at legends since he beat Joshua Wheeler by unanimous decision in January 2020. The 29-year-old said through an interpreter his extra work to prepare paid off as he felt stronger as the fight went on.
“I started off slow because I knew it was an eight-round fight,” Hernandez said. “I wanted to watch what he had to work on and then slowly start putting more pressure on.”
The main event between Quinton Randall and Ivan Pandzic turned out to be a considerably more cautious affair, with Randall winning by unanimous decision to stay unbeaten. In the night’s other bouts, super middleweight Alarenz Reynolds (2-1) beat Joseph Aguilar (2-1-1) by unanimous decision, Bryan Sanchez (2-0) knocked out Dyllon Cervantes (0-1) late in the second round and Devonte McDonald (2-1) defeated Chris Johnson (7-1).
Before Murphy’s weigh-in on Wednesday, Jones Jr. said a win would put his rising star in position to hold onto the Americas belt for a year or two before trying to earn the world version, which Jones himself once held. Murphy said he’s eager to follow his coach’s plan and return to the ring as soon as possible.
“He’s been doing a lot of different things to get himself up to the next level,” Jones Jr. said. “I love the fact that he’s challenging himself to move up the ladder and we’ll see what happens.”
