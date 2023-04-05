Thanks to Tyson Rutherford’s stout arm and a spark from a pair of locals, Yakima Valley College’s baseball team got on the good side of things to start a split Wednesday afternoon.
In the first game of an NWAC East doubleheader with Blue Mountain, Rutherford went the full nine innings with eight strikeouts for a 5-2 victory at Parker Faller Field.
Down 2-0 early, the Yaks broke out for all five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Dean Pettyjohn, a freshman from Selah, tied the game with a one-out, two-run single and Matthew Sauve, a freshman from Grandview, drew a bases-loaded walk for the lead.
Caleb Gray capped the big inning with a two-run double. Despite three hits and a double for Peyton Rickard and a 2 for 4 showing by Andrew Graham in Game 2, Yakima Valley lost 6-4 in 11 innings.
The Yaks (2-4, 8-20), who had lost 10 of their last 11 heading into the series, will play two games at Blue Mountain on Saturday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Tyson Rutherford CG, 9 IP, 105 pitches, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K; Andrew Graham 3-4, run; Dean Pettyjohn 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Caleb Gray 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Peyton Rickard 1-2, 2b; Matthew Sauve RBI. Game 2: Graham 2-4, 2b, RBI; Rickard 3-6, 2b, run, sb; Gray 2-6, run; Pettyjohn 2-5, sb; Ryan Schmidt 2-4, 2b, run.
-
PREP BASBEALL
Vikings edge Lynden 5-4
SELAH — Grant Chapman's sacrifice fly pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Selah defeated Lynden 5-4 in nonleague baseball on Wednesday at Archer Field.
Starter Brendon Berk pitched six innings with six strikeouts and Rowdy Mullins threw the final three frames for the win.
Keaton Pitzer, who had two hits, drove in Beau Benjamin with a safety squeeze for the tying run in the ninth.
Selah (8-2) hosts Lynden (7-4) for another game on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Selah highlights: Rowdy Mullins WR, 3 IP; Brendon Berk 6 IP, 6 K; Keaton Pitzer 2 hits; Grant Chapman game-winning RBI.
-
GRANDVIEW 13, HERMISTON 3: At Hermiston, Gelo Cardenas went 2-for-4 with two RBI while Carlos Guillen and Cole Judkins both doubled to help the Greyhounds put up six runs in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth. That erased a two-run deficit and Cooper Kleinow closed out the game in relief to earn a win for Cardenas.
Grandview (7-1) will travel to East Valley for a key league doubleheader on Saturday.
Grandview highlights: Carlos Guillen 1-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI, sb; Cole Judkins 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI, sb; Gelo Cardenas 2-4, 2 RBI.
-
ASOTIN 10-8, KITTITAS 0-5: At Kittitas, Terry Huber went 2 for 4 with a triple, a run and an RBI for the Coyotes in the second game of a doubleheader. They lost 10-0 and 8-5, and will play at East Valley next Tuesday.
Kittitas highlights — Game 2: Terry Huber 2-4, 3b, run, RBI.
