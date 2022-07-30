Yakima's Will Curley bettered his age for the sixth straight year during the Suntides Seniors golf tournament earlier this week.
The 74-year-old Curley shot a round of 73 on the Wednesday in the first round. It was witnessed by Mel Brink, Rod Johnston and Doug Lamb.
Perry McCormick won the low-gross title with a 7-under 133 total for 36 holes.
-
City Amatuer coming up
The annual Yakima City Amatuer men's golf tournament will be held Aug. 13-14 and the Yakima Elks and Suntides.
There will be two divisions - Open playing from the back tees and Senior (50-plus) playing from the regular tees.
The entry fee is $125. For more information, call 509-966-9065.
-
Podruzny scores ace
KENT — Alex Podruzny recorded his second hole-in-one on July 16 at the Meridian Valley Country Club.
Podruzny used a 6-iron on the 165-yard 17th hole. It was witnessed by Mike Hakala, and Alex Todak and Tyler Norton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.