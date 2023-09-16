Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Ben Hoxie 600 (205, 215); Barry Sunderland 544; Tyler McCoy 519. Women: Chandra Brownlee 512; Terry Sunderland 431; Lissa Thomas 371. HA-Hoxie 189, Brownlee 162. L-Bouncing Balls 9.5-2.5.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 663 (246, 236); Cal Anderson 580 (213); Rick Headrick 567 (205). Women: Roxie Carter 484; Ronnie Hammond 478; Nonna Cook 475. L-(tie) 4 of a Kind 6-2, Tap City 6-2.
NO WO TO: Linda Light 536 (213); Debbie Shaffer 507; Melani Topper 469. HA-Shaffer 175. L-Decoto Air Park 6-2.
Monday Seniors — Men: Mark Anthony 560 (211); Norm Schimschat 556; Don Fortenberry 553 (214). Women: Ronnie Hammond 528; Gloria Fernandes 498; Kathy Vetsch 486. L-(tie) Here Comes Trouble 3-1, Rare Spares 3-1, Pin Heads 3-1.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Mel Light 637 (258, 203); Dan Gilcher 630 (233, 226); Jim Rein 586 (209). Women: Ronnie Hammond 539 (212); Nonna Cook 507; Jerry Hill 480. L-(tie) Adjustables 3-1, Tap City 3-1, Oh, Spare Me 3-1.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Tanner Schaneman 920 (247); Rob Colley 885 (233); Rob Rice 844. Women: Stacee Isaac 712; Steph Luke 684. L-Stacee’s Crew 20-5.
Coffee Trio: Marla Campbell 479; Sharon Ewart 465; Ruthie Lynch 457. L-ID Nursery 3-1.
Commercial: Gary Adkins 639 (238); Mike Cerna 632 (231); Kerby Wallahee 602. L-N8V Rollerz 17-8.
Superbowl — Men: Rob Rice 610 (235); Cody Huth 599 (220); Chuck Curtiss 562 (210). Women: Sue Rice 493; Violet Torres 462; Allena Wallahee 441. L-Team 2 19-6.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Greg Van Doren 569 (213); Wyatt Baker 479; Nathan Shipley 462. Women: Chad Pierce 515 (205); Challea Huth 478; Gena Stephenson 434. L-3 Holes & A Pole 3-1.
Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross/Net, Sept. 13
Low Gross: Pat Wehr 88.
Low Net: Barb Kinloch 73.
Gross: Pat Wehr 88, Claudette Haubner 91.
Net: Barb Kinloch 73, Connie Geroy 79.
Birdies: Barb Kinloch, Hole No. 16.
Chip Ins: Barb Kinloch, Hole No. 11 & Hole No. 16; Claudette Haubner, Hole No. 18.
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, Sept. 13
Gross: Opal Krauter 108.
Net: Connie Rogers 76.
Gross & Net, Sept. 6
Gross: Debbie Anderson 96.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 74; 2, Betty Carl 76.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Don’t Count That, Sept. 12
Low Gross: Hannah Cobleigh 78.
Low Net: Robyn Berndt 59.
A Division — Gross: 1, Hannah Cobleign 63; 2, Claudette Haubner 70. Net: 1, Kris Sterns 52; 2, (tie) Nancy Slinkard 55, Aimy Dowdy 55.
B Division — Gross: 1, Rhonda Rasmussen 75; 2, Linda Plummer 76. Net: 1, Robyn Berndt 49; 2, Kathy Adkison 53.
C Division — Gross: 1, Carrol Storkel 91; 2, Dawn Hester 94. Net: 1, Pat Mosley 51; 2, Candi Broadfoot 57.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out Par 4’s, Sept. 13
A Division: 1, Nancy Johannson 19; 2, (tie) Paula Bush 20, Kay Sterns 20.
B Division: 1, Wanda Stokes 21; 2, Paula Redd 22.
C Division: 1, (tie) Karen Hovis 26, Jessica Carter 26; 2, Judy Davis 27.
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN’S DIVISION Monthly Medal/Captains Cup, Sept. 14
First Flight — Gross: 1, Pat Martin 78. Net: 1, Linda Depew 69; 2, Tricia Boggess 74.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Barb Walkenhauer 79. Net: 1, (tie) Merilee Buehler 75, Judy Rozelle 75.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Barb Heinzen 100. Net: 1, Judi Gilmore 75; 2, (tie) Lilly Lee Anderson 77, Detta Hanson 77.
Captains Cup Winner: 1, Barb Walkenhauer 65.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Team Scramble, Sept. 14
1, Judy Stone-Denise Helms-Janet Bassell 73.
Odds or Evens, Sept. 7
First Flight — Gross: Nancy Pollock 45. Net: Nancy Graf 41.
Second Flight — Gross: Janet Bassell 41. Net: Christy Fordyce 43.
Third Flight — Gross: Judy Stone 55. Net: Torrie Melton 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.