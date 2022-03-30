The Yakima River Canyon Marathon will enter a new era this Saturday, and not just because it’s returning for the first time since 2019.
New race director Frank Purdy’s facing the difficult task of replacing the only two directors the race had ever known, beloved couple Bob and Lenore Dolphin. Lenore died in March 2020, a day before organizers canceled the race due to the emergence of COVID-19, and Bob died in October 2021 after more COVID-19 concerns wiped out that year’s race.
Complications from the pandemic caused more problems this year, when Purdy and the race committee decided several weeks ago to cancel the traditional pre-race past feed as well as the post-race potato feed and awards ceremony. That eliminated an opportunity for a tribute to the Dolphins, but Purdy said Lenore’s daughter, Jan Stensland, intends to post a tribute video on YouTube prior to the race.
But even without their presence, much of what makes the marathon special will remain for its 20th running. The scenic course won’t change and Purdy said the committee found enough volunteers to man all of the aid stations.
“We all know our roles well,” Purdy said. “The challenge was figuring out the things that Lenore took care of and making sure that nothing fell through the cracks.”
Bellevue’s Mark Moody said he’s considering this his 22nd Yakima marathon, since he returned on the originally scheduled dates to run the course alone — and unsanctioned — the past two years. He left water along the course and stayed in Ellensburg the night before with his brother, who dropped Moody off at the start and picked him up at the finish about four hours later.
Moody’s planning to race with a watch on each wrist as a tribute to Bob Dolphin, a finisher of 502 marathons. Yakima’s the only marathon Moody runs most years, and the 59-year-old who works as an EMT is one of 12 registered this year who has never missed the race.
“Any chance I get, a lot of times I’ll do transports to Yakima and I’ll always try to drive through the canyon,” said Moody, who ran a personal-best 3:22:29 and finished ninth in 2017. “It’s a beautiful run.”
Others continuing their streak include Fenny Roberts, a 67-year-old from Salem, Ore, who sings the national anthem prior to the start of the race every year. Purdy said it’s no guarantee the other 10 will run, since the list of registered runners also includes anyone who signed up for the races in 2020 and 2021.
Ann Thiesen from Seattle’s set to run the race for her first time, and she’s hoping to break the course record of 2:58:06 set by Mary Hanna in 2006. When her original plans to run the Tokyo Marathon earlier this month fell through with Japan not accepting foreign visitors, Thiesen decided Yakima would be the perfect replacement with its proximity to home and a surrounding area she’s enjoyed on previous visits.
She’s completed 12 marathons and ran a personal-best 2:52:58 to win the Napa Valley Marathon on March 1, 2020, the first race she ran in place of Tokyo. Thiesen’s run Boston, Chicago, London and Berlin with plans to race in New York later this year, but she’s eager to avoid the congestion and crowds of those larger races on Saturday.
“I’ve been feeling strong and fortunately this time of the year, everything is blossoming and there’s much more daylight,” Thiesen said. “It’s a pleasant time to be out running.”
More than 200 people had signed up to run the marathon as of Wednesday evening, along with 179 half marathon runners. Purdy’s expecting the numbers to end up similar to 2019, when 166 participated in the marathon and another 187 finished the half.
“I think it’s sustainable and yet workable for us,” Purdy said. “We are real, real excited that we are back.”
