The Yakima River Canyon Marathon and the Valley of the Sun triathlon won't return in 2021, organizers announced Monday.
Hard Core Runners Club president Frank Purdy said the group initially planned to host a smaller version of the Yakima River Canyon Marathon on March 27, with strict COVID-19 protocols. However, the marathon committee decided that wouldn't be possible while still keeping runners, volunteers and spectators safe.
"One major reason for this year’s cancellation is that COVID-related restrictions on indoor events would not allow our much-anticipated tribute to longtime Race Director Lenore Dolphin, who passed away in March 2020," Purdy said in a statement. "We know many runners want to honor her memory in their next trip to the Yakima River Canyon Marathon."
COVID-19 wasn't the primary reason race director Tim Franks cancelled the Valley of the Sun triathlon, most recently held on June 30, 2019. Franks is the administrator at the Yakima Heart Center, which will close this Sunday, so he'll be busy opening up a new clinic, Heart Central Washington, and he said others also faced significant job commitments that prevented them from being able to help with the race.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Yakima River Canyon Marathon in 2020. Entry fees will once again carry over to the 2022 race, or runners can choose to receive a refund on the entry fee for both the marathon or half marathon.
The Valley of the Sun held a strictly virtual event last summer. No date had been set for 2021, but Franks is hopeful the race will be held in 2022.
Purdy said the marathon committee already has turned its attention to 2022. They expect to host the scenic race through the canyon on April 2, 2022.