Jim Gilbert certainly isn't the only person to describe his hometown of San Diego as an oasis.
But he found a better one and never left.
Having been the head golf pro at the Yakima Country Club for 18 years before retiring in 2012, Gilbert last month became a member of the Half Century Club, which recognizes his 50 years of service with the PGA of America. He is one of just eight to receive the honor in 2020.
Even at 76 years old, Gilbert's game remains in very good shape. Five years ago he shot a career-best round of 65 on his beloved par-72 loop in Terrace Heights.
"With golf you just never know," he said of that stellar round with a couple friends in 2015. "I began to approach the game more as an enjoyment (after retiring) and didn't practice as much, and that's when I have my lowest round ever after so many years. It was just one of those days, plus I won six dollars."
A graduate of San Diego State, Gilbert got his PGA card in 1970 and spent two years on the Tour, hustling all over the country to play in qualifying rounds on Monday in hopes of earning a spot in that week's tournament. He certainly had highlights, like making the cut at Pebble Beach and Phoenix, but the travel and grind — he drove coast to coast five times in 1972 — took its toll. Besides, teaching was his true calling.
Gilbert got his first pro job at Lake San Marcos Country Club in 1975 and worked there for 13 years before getting involved with other projects. During his time in Southern California, Gilbert met and gave lessons to Yakima native Guy Loudon, who, among many things, was an accomplished player himself and a former president of the Yakima Country Club.
"Guy thought Yakima had a lot to offer and told me if I was ever interested in a change to come and have a look," Gilbert said. "I thought it was a perfect location. San Diego was like an oasis with the weather and sea, but it was getting bigger and bigger. I had no problem coming to a smaller town."
Gilbert became YCC's head pro in early 1994 and he enjoyed and appreciated all his years there, especially the close relationship with a loyal membership.
"I was always a fundamentalist and never one for all the cameras or gimmicks," he said of his teaching philosophy. "Grip, stance and weight position — keep it simple. People learn quickly and can play well without a huge amount of practice. I always felt I had good success with that. Teaching the game was always the biggest thrill for me and I loved doing it here in Yakima."