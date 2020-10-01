When Chas Holmes became the head pro at Yakima Country Club earlier this year, he got right to work doing almost nothing.
But things have definitely perked up lately.
Previously the head pro at Tam o’Shanter Golf and Country Club in Bellevue, Holmes landed the YCC job and moved his family to Yakima right when the coronavirus pandemic shut down all golf courses in the state.
"Everything stopped just when I got here so the transition was a little slow," he said. "We opened back up in May and that gave me time to learn the operation before I met any members. People were so excited to get back."
Holmes' own game has certainly settled in nicely, having recently captured player of the year honors for the Central Washington Chapter of PGA Professionals. In six Pro-Am tournaments since June, the 35-year-old won four of them. It all started with an impressive victory at Zintel Creek in Kennewick and he ran off with the points title from there.
With a 1-year-old son and a daughter on the way, Holmes credits the family's influence with calming his game.
"With a young boy, that's taught me some patience," he said. "I definitely feel that. I got an early lead in the points, which was nice, and I just kept playing consistently well."
Holmes said his best round of golf didn't come in those tournaments. It came Tuesday.
After an even-par round on Monday, Holmes fired an 8-under 64 to vault into second place at the Central Washington Chapter Championships, which was hosted by Wildhorse Resort in Pendleton, Ore. He was 5-under after just five holes.
Holmes, an O'Dea High School graduate who attended Seattle University, was inspired to relocate his growing family, which includes two dogs, because of Yakima's weather and outdoor recreation. He was the head pro at Tam o’Shanter for nearly three years.
"Yakima Country Club is a great course. I've just loved it here so far," he said. "It was difficult the way things started out back in March, but it's still been a really good year."