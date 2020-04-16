YAKIMA, Wash. — White Pass and Washington State Parks both announced new ways they’re trying to help people affected by rules requiring them to stay home.
Skiers and snowboarders who lost their jobs or were furloughed due to the stay-at-home order no longer need to feel pressured to buy a pass this spring for the 2020-21 season. White Pass extended its annual spring sale through Sept. 30 to offer some more flexibility to potential customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The resort closed March 16 and barely a week later, Washington State Parks joined the state Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in closing its recreational lands. They won’t open again until at least May 4, but a creative idea could help people experience the outdoors at home.
Washington State Parks is encouraging people to set up tents in their homes or yards, snuggle into their sleeping bags and tune in to “the great Washington camp-in” live on YouTube at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Guests such as celebrity chef Kathy Casey, musicians Johnny Bregar and the Brianna Collins Band, and interpreters from various parks will share talks and stories, acoustic guitar sing-alongs, adventure poetry and special campfire recipes.
Before the “camp-in” ends, a $75 REI gift certificate will be awarded to the winner of a photo contest for the best house-camping setup. For more information and to learn how to watch, go to waparks.org/greatwacamp-in/.
Meanwhile, even though the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed fishing statewide and postponed several hunting seasons, the agency’s hoping it can allow hunting as scheduled for the 2020-21 season. The agency’s volunteer commission approved new regulations for the upcominng year with few changes and more information can be found at