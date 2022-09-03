Golf
SunTides
MEN'S DIVISION
Club Championship, Aug. 27-28
Low Gross: Perry McCormick 141.
Low Net: Greg Keeton 135.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Jeff Hiel 144; 2, Van Brasington 147; 3, Ryker Torres 149. Net: 1, Anthony Lendberg 138; 2, Ray Gallipo 140; 3, Buck Berndt 142; 4, Derek Roof 143.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Dustin Cass 155; 2, Mike Brink 161; 3, Tom Bacchus 162. Net: 1, James Tafoya 146; 2, Larry Nevers 147; 3, T. Vanderpool 148; 4, (tie) Jason Amundson 149, Justin Newman 149, Randy Turner 149.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Jason Harmon 165; 2, Tim Lacy 168; 3, Jim Kean 175. Net: 1, Rod Johnston 140; 2, Don Fisher 144; 3, (tie) Kevin Sybouts 146, Joe Donohue 146.
Fourth Flight — Gross: 1, Rick Wehr 182; 2, Mark Olszewski 187; 3, Terry Speer 193. Net: 1, T. Lenders 146; 2, Gordon Forbes 150; 3, Gary McCauley 151; 4, J.D. Ball 153.
KP's — Saturday: Ron Wyles, Hole No. 3; Perry McCormick, Hole No. 7; Jason Harmon, Hole No. 13; Buck Berndt, Hole No. 17. Sunday: Jason Amundson, Hole No. 3; Pat Gavin, Hole No. 7; Bruce Floyd, Hole No. 13; Bruce Heil, Hole No. 16; Robin Custing, Hole No. 17.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Devine Nine, Aug. 30
Low Gross: Kristy Little 79.
Low Net: Rhonda Rasmussen 64.
A Division — Gross: 1, (tie) Kristy Little 38, Lynda Matthews 38. Net: 1, Terri Gallipo 32; Net: Shaun Abbott 33.5.
B Division — Gross: 1, Rhonda Rasmussen 42; 2, Pat Mosley 44; 3, (tie) Jerry Hill 49, Susan Dasher 49. Net: 1, Kim Riste 27; 2, Deb Bruland 30; 3, Carrol Storkel 32.
Westwood West
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Colored Ball Team Play, Aug. 31
1, Vivian Carl-Judy Davis-Karen Woodin 35; 2, Cathy Kehm-Nancy Johannson-Trudy Ledwich-Janie Richartz 37.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Individual Gross/Net, Aug. 25
First Flight — Gross: Chris Hall 97. Net: Barb Hannon 75.
Second Flight — Gross: Christy Fordyce 100. Net: Pat Sugden 78.
Third Flight — Gross: Patricia Gustin 112. Net: Judy Stone 76.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Mutt & Jeff, Sept. 1
First Flight — Gross: Chris Hall 47. Net: Pat Sugden 33.
Second Flight — Gross: Janet Bassell 46. Net: Christy Fordyce 34.
Third Flight — Gross: Lo Donaldson 49. Net: Judy Stone 36.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN'S SUMMER LEAGUE
Standings, Aug. 29
A Division: Hoops 6-0; Bomb Squad 3-3; The Dutch 2-4; Caballero's 1-5.
B Division: Black Hawks 3-1; Cuevas & Villa Inc. 2-2; Valley Brewers 3-3; Desperado's 3-3; Lambda Lambda Lambda 1-3.
C Division: Ligma 5-1; Them Guys 3-1; The Slow Burn Wolfpack 3-3; Wolf Den, Inc. 1-3; Chambers Mech. Slackers 0-4.
D Division: Slackers 4-0; TBD 2-2; McGlovins 0-4; Selfmade Ballerz 0-4; Fly Ballers 0-4.
E Division: Brew Boys 4-2; Band of Brothers 1-3; Kershaw Un-Athletics 1-3; Team Bugling Back 1-3; These Guys 1-5.
WOMEN'S SUMMER LEAGUE
Standings, Aug. 29
Platinum Division: cKc 5-1; Unicorn Ballz 3-3; Sherberts 3-3; Dirty Aunties 1-5.
Gold Division: Diamond Dolls 5-1; Uglies 4-2; T&T Lounge/Mickey's Misfits 2-4; Salty Pitches 1-5.
Silver Division: Squintz 3-1; Lucky Ladies 3-1; Misfits 0-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.