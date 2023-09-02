Golf
Apple Tree
MEN’S/WOMEN’S DIVISION Parker Youth & Sports Tournament
Todd Stottlemyre Flight: 1, Manson Fruit 52; 2, Borton Fruit 54; 3, (tie) 79 Legion Series 57, 76-77 Baseball Champs 57.
Mel Stottlemyre Jr. Flight: 1, Yakima Maniacs 54; 2, Mid Valley Insurance 57; 3, Bones&Joints U S 59; 4, In Living Color 60.
Bob Wells Flight: 1, Teradactyle 61; 2, Wells Willers 62; 3, YVC 69-70 Baseball 63; 4, Designated Drivers 64.
Scott Hatteberg Flight: 1, Military Salue 54; 2, Hatteberg Heros-YVC Cougs 57; 3, OIC of Washington 63; 4, (tie) Semo 71, Falcon-4 71.
Carol Finney Youth Flight: 1, Davis High School 64; 2, (tie) West Valley High School 67, First Tee Boys 67; 4, Eisenhower High School 68; 5, (tie) Selah High School 77, First Tee Girls 77; 7, La Salle High School 89.
Men Long Distance: Sam Laframboise.
Women Long Distance: Roxcie Dills.
Men Closest to Pin: Van Johnson.
Women Closest to Pin: Betsy Kean.
Putting Contest: Ben Wells.
Longest Putt: Mike Garretson.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Nose Game, Aug. 30
Low Gross: Claudette Haubner 96.
Low Net: Jan Shuel 73.
Gross: Claudette Haubner 47; Barb Kinloch 50.
Net: Helen Tweedy 36.5; Jan Shuel 39.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Divine Nine, Aug. 29
Low Gross: Kristy Little 78.
Low Net: Pat Wehr 67.
A Division — Gross: 1, Kristy Little 36; 2, Lynda Matthews 37. Net: 1, Pat Wehr 30; 2, Denise Helms 30.5.
B Division — Gross: 1, Robyn Berndt 45; 2, (tie) Terri Gallipo 48, Linda Plummer 48. Net: 1, DJ Angotti 33.5; 2, Susann Lowary 36.
C Division — Gross: 1, Pat Mosley 44; 2, Sally Anderson 50. Net: 1, Dawn Hester 26.5; 2, Kim Riste 38.5.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Team Best Ball, Aug. 30
1, (tie) Marilee Brothers-Gaye Pryse-Pat Smith-Marci Snyder 31, Marilee Sinclair-Wanda Stokes-Jan Foster-Janie Richartz 31, Daphne Martin-Leslie Smyer-Claudia Rohlfs-Jill Perry 31; 2, Cathy Kehm-Paula Redd-Trudy Ledwich-Jessica Carter 33.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, Aug. 23
1, Steve & Linda Manske 39; 2, Chuck & Daphne Martin 41; 3, Tom & Cathy Kehm 42.
Scramble, Aug. 30
1, Tom & Cathy Kehm-Steve & Linda Manske 34; 2, Lee & Paula Bush-Chuck & Daphne Martin 36.
Yakima Country Club
MEN’S DIVISION Club Championship
Championship Flight — Champion: Mike VanWingerden. Runner-up: Brad Hanson. Semi-finalists: Nik Krastins, Shane Snell. Drop Down Winner: Jeff Widdows.
First Flight — Champion: Bob DiPietro. Runner-up: Tanny Davenport. Semi-finalists: Brian Davey, Mathew Smith. Drop Down Winner: Jesus Rodriguez.
Second Flight — Champion: Tim O’Connor. Runner-up: Rob Vickers. Drop Down Winner: Bruce Allen.
Senior 60+ Flight — Champion: Jeff Louman. Runner-up: Ward Jackson. Drop Down Winner: Rob O’Brien.
Senior 60+ 9-Hole Flight — Champion: Charlie Eglin. Runner-up: Mike Poppoff. Third place: Bill Gilmore.
WOMEN’S DIVISION 18 Payout, Aug. 31
First Flight — Gross: 1, Barb LaBissoniere 82. Net: 1, Roxcie Dills 75; 2, Melissa Keeter 82.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Linda Depew 81. Net: 1, Toni Ballard 78; 2, Barb Heinzen 80.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Judy Nagle 100. Net: 1, Detta Hanson 75; 2, Kay Carbery 82.
Pick Your Best Nine Holes: 1, Linda Depew 29.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Monthly Medal & Riverside qualifier, Aug. 24
First Flight — Gross: Nancy Graf 90. Net: Denise Helms 72.
Second Flight — Gross: Janet Bassell 92. Net: Gloria Cronkhite 75.
Third Flight — Gross: Patricia Gustin 108. Net: Torrie Melton 73.
Riverside qualifier: Janet Bassell 71.
Muff & Jeff, Aug. 31
First Flight — Gross: Christy Fordyce 47. Net: Barb Hannon 44.
Second Flight — Gross: Lori Murphy 51. Net: Judy Stone 45.
Third Flight — Gross: Ruth Wilkins 53. Net: Torrie Melton 48.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 28
A Division: Grizzly Espresso 6-0, T&T 3-3, Whispering Eyes 2-4, Slow Burn Wolfpack 1-5.
B Division: Sun City Electric 4-2, Bench Warmers 4-2, The Dutch 3-3, Lucky Ladies 3-3, Selfmade Ballerz 2-4, LDI Mudsharks 2-4.
C Division: Wolf Den, Inc. 2-0, Caballero’s 3-1, Desperado’s 1-1, YN Bomberz 0-0, Space Bound 0-4.
D Division: Jim”N”Em 4-0, Slackers 4-2, TBD 2-2, Precision 2-2, UnAthletics 2-4, Them Guys 0-4.
E Division: Dozers 2-0, The Team 2-0, Shockers 3-1, Brownstown 3-1, Akatsuki 0-4, War Pigs 0-4.
F Division: McGlovins 6-0, Fly Ballers 3-3, Los Amigo’s 3-3, Bugling Back 2-2, Behind The Chair 1-3, Team Green 1-5.
WOMEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 28
Platinum Division: Diamond Dolls 3-1, Lady Bugs MF 4-2, cKc 3-3, Uglies 0-4.
Gold Division: Salty Pitches 3-1, Millers T&T/Mickey’s Misfits 2-2, Truly Fabulous 1-1, Squintz 1-1, Big Al’s Lucky Ladies 0-0, Hit & Ms 0-2.
