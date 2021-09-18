Billiards
Upper Valley
MIXED DOUBLES LEAGUE Standings, Sept. 7
Ranch #6 12, Little Dutch #4 11, West Valley 10, Little Dutch #1 9, Ranch #1 9, Little Dutch #5 6, Ranch #5 6, Ranch #4 5, Ranch #2 4, Little Dutch #3 3, Ranch #3 0, Little Dutch #7 0, Little Dutch #2 0, T&T Lounge 0, Little Dutch #6 0.
Missing Scoresheets: LDI #7 vs. LDI #6; T&T vs. LDI #2.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Marie Westbrook 538, Linda Light 491, Debbie Shaffer 490. HA-Westbrook 179. L-Decoto Air Park.
Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION T and F, Sept. 15
Low Gross: Shaun Abbott 89.
Low Net: Jan Shuel 73.
Gross: 1, Kristy Little 74; 2, Shaun Abbott 76.
Net: 1, Jan Shuel 53; 2, Marlene O’Halloran 62.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Red, White and Blue Team Game, Sept. 11
1, (tie) Jerry Hill-Helen Wendt-Leslie Cuilier; Pat Mosley-Sally Anderson-Rhonda Rasmussen; 3, DJ Angotti-Mary Egan-Dawn Hester; 4, Hannah Cobleigh-Marilyn Mason-Candi Broadfoot.
T&F Holes, Sept. 14
Low Gross: Kristy Little 81.
Low Net: (tie) DJ Angotti 67, Carrol Storkel 67, Helen Wendt 67.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Susie DeShaw 41; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 43; 3, Nancy Slinkard 44. Net: 1, Denise Helms 36; 2, Claudette Haubner 36.5; 3, (tie) Pat Wehr 37, Susan Dasher 37.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, DJ Angotti 49; 2, Pat Mosley 50; 3, Sandi Morris 54. Net: 1, Carrol Storkel 34; 2, Susann Lowery 41; 3, Robyn Berndt 42.5.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Helen Wendt 57; 2, Marilyn Mason 59. Net: 1, Dawn Hester 38; 2, (tie) Vi Bond 44, Sally Anderson 44.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Match vs. Par, Sept. 15
A Division: 1, Kay Sterns +8; 2, Nancy Johannson +7.
B Division: 1, Gaye Pryse +8; 2, Pam Kingsboro +7.
C Division: 1, Diane Vilhauer +7; 2, (tie) Jill Perry +3, Judy Meloy +3.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, Sept. 16
1, Paula & Lee Bush 37; 2, Wandy & Dean Stokes 41; 3, Cathy & Tom Kehm 43; 4, Pamala & Gary Kingsboro 48; 5, Trudy Ledwich-Diane Vilhauer 49.
Yakima Country Club
MEN’S DIVISION Choose Up, Sept. 15
1, Ron Gillespie, Bill Rowley; 2, Bill Boggess, Tom Carnevali, Bill Galbraith.
KP: Jim Haven, Hole No. 6, 17-6; Bill Keeter, Hole No. 15, 15-0.
WOMEN’S DIVISION 18 Payout, Sept. 16
First Flight — Gross: 1, Tricia Boggess 85. Net: 1, Janet Doty 69; 2, Barb Walkenhauer 70.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Shirley Boggess 100. Net: 1, Barb Heinzen 68; 2, Kendra Wagar 70.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Cyndi Conner 110. Net: 1, Gay Dorsey 66; 2, Lilly Lee Anderson 76.
Bingo: 1, Roxcie Dills 23.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Odd of Even, Sept. 9
First Flight — Gross: Barb Hannon 45. Net: Nancy Graf 37.
Second Flight — Gross: Gloria Cronkhite 50. Net: Lo Donaldson 40.5.
Third Flight — Gross: Patricia Gustin 52. Net: (tie) Lori Murphy 40.5, Kris Russi 40.5.
COUPLES DIVISION Indian Summer, Sept.11-12
Low Gross: Dusty & Chelsea Frontis 134.
Low Net: Jon & Sarah Opland 126.
First Flight — Gross: Perry & Mikala Page 146; Max vonZimmermann-Kristy Little 152; (tie) Ward & Terri Jackson 156, Dan Gavic-Cindy Sierns 156. Net: Ben Graf-Meggie Powell 129; Mike Vanwingerden-Tressa Mercy 130; Ted & Lori Nulliner 136; Chris Baardse-Susie DeShaw 140.
Second Flight — Gross: Ryan & Janet Hall 162; Greg Bickel-Jennifer Fullwiler 170; Jon Garcia-Lynda Matthews 174; Gary Pero-Nancy Graf 178. Net: Brian & Christi Degroot 137; (tie) Ray & Terri Gallipo 142, Jeff Davis-Lori Thomas 142, Paul & Joy Chrismer 142.
Third Flight — Gross: Carl & Jadean Corpron 181; Denny & Judy Stone 184; Terry Speer-Claudette Haubner 185; (tie) Cal & Dana Anderson 196, Dave & Cheryl Ferong 196, Steve & Elena Gonzales 196. Net: (tie) Herk & Barb Hannon 137, Maurice & Ruth Olney 137; (tie) Mike & Torrie Melton 142, Dan & Jean Winkel 142.
Fourth Flight — Gross: Dale & Christy Fordyce 187; Jeff & Aimy Dowdy 196; (tie) James & Connie Rogers 199, Kim & Susann Lowary 199. Net: (tie) Dan & Lori Murphy 146, Matt & Dawn Faussett 146; Doug & Kris Sterns 147; Larry & Donna Burton 149.
