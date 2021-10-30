Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS EARLY FALL LEAGUE Results, Oct. 17 & Oct. 24
2nd grade boys: Granger Spartans 14, Sunnyside Grizz 8; Sunnyside Grizz 16, SURGE-Wapato 2.
3rd grade boys: Grandview Lil Hounds 16, Sunnyside Grizzlies 8; Yakima Bulldogs, 15, Kiona Benton Bears 0; Dream Team-Yakima 31, Lower Valley Kings 6; Sunnyside Grizzlies 32, Lower Valley Kings 9; Grandview Lil Hounds 23, Yakima Bulldogs 10; Dream Team-Yakima 17, Kiona Benton Bears 6.
4th grade boys: West Valley Swish 26, Yakima Bulldogs 21; Zillah Sky Force 30, Warriors-White Swan 11; West Valley Swish 37, Zillah Sky Force 14; Yakima Bulldogs 45, Warriors-White Swan 10.
4th grade girls: Valley Surge-Wapato 36, The Valley-Sunnyside 5; Toppenish Angels 31, Ki Be Bears 4; Valley Surge-Wapato 24, Toppenish Angels 16; The Valley-Sunnyside 14, Ki Be Bears 12.
5th grade boys: 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 52, Zillah Lions 20; Monstars-Grandview 30, Selah Ballerz 13; Zillah Lions 15, Monstars-Grandview 0; Selah Ballerz 15, 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 0.
5th grade girls: Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 20, Lil Bulls Yakima 14; Selah Vikings 40, Toppenish Tigers 10; Lil Bulls Yakima 30, Toppenish Tigers 6; Selah Vikings 34, Toppenish Tigers 19; Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 30, Selah Vikings 24.
6th grade boys: Yakima Kings 30, T-Town Toppenish 23; SURGE-Wapato 34, Zillah Leopards 30; T-Town Toppenish 34, Zillah Leopards 31; SURGE-Wapato 29, Yakima Kings 20.
6th grade girls: Yakima Lightning 35, Sunnyside Heat 20; Eastmont 30, Dub City-Wapato 24; Ki-Be Bears 33, White Swan Little Stars 8; Wapato Thunder 34, Eastmont 24; Sunnyside Heat 48, Eastmont 23; Wapato Thunder 51, White Swan Little Stars 9; Eastmont 43, Ki-Be Bears 17.
7th grade boys: Grandview Hounds 49, Team Yakama 40; Selah 61, Young Gunz-Yakima Valley 21.
7th grade girls: Wapato’s Destiny 47, Granger Lady Sparks 11; Grandview Hounds 45, Yakima Wildcats 13; East Valley Rip City 31, Yakima Wildcats 24; Grandview Hounds 48, Selah Vikings 6; Wapato’s Destiny 37, East Valley Rip City 29; Selah Vikings 33, Granger Lady Sparks 24.
8th grade boys: NCW Reds-Quincy 54, Toppenish Wildcats 41; NCW Reds-Quincy 74, Yakima Wildcats 49; Wapato ShadowWolves 64, Toppenish Wildcats 28; Wapato ShadowWolves 65, Granger Spartans 24; Wapato ShadowWolves 66, Toppenish Wildcats 28.
Junior Varsity boys: La Salle Junior Varsity 65, Wapato ShadowWolves 39; Ellensburg Junior Varsity 70, Selah Ballers 22; Grandview 2025 98, La Salle Junior Varsity 60; Wapato ShadowWolves 72, Selah Ballers 13.
Varsity boys: Davis High School 81, Hermiston 35; Ellensburg 75, Hermiston 56; Grandview 82, Columbia High School-Burbank 51; Selah 65, La Salle 49; Davis High School 63, Grandview 62; Grandview 62, Selah 48; Columbia High School-Burbank 90, La Salle 51.
Varsity girls: Granger Lady Spartans 15, Quincy High School 0; Davis 15, East Valley 0; Hermiston 74, Wapato 62; T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 59, Grandview 39; Mabton 15, Quincy High School 0; Hermiston 73, Davis 52; Hermiston 53, Grandvie 34; Hermiston 15, East Valley 0; Grandview 58, Wapato 39; Mabton 61, Granger Lady Spartans 50; T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 57, Davis 40.
THREE RIVERS FALL LEAGUE Results, Oct. 23
1st grade boys: Yakima Knights 14, SURGE-Wapato 6; Yakima Knights 20, Grandview Lil Hounds 1.
2nd grade boys: Prosser Stampede 35, Mabton Lil Vikes 0; Selah Vikings 30, Grandview Mambas 6; Sunnyside Grizz 18, West Valley Swish 2.
2nd grade girls: Selah Rockstars 14, Prosser Swish 0; Valley Surge-Wapato 48, Grandview 0; Toppenish Lil LadyCats 12, East Valley Edge 4.
3rd grade boys: Lower Valley Kings 26, Sunnyside Christian 7; Dream Team-Yakima 15, West Valley Swish 0; Prosser Red Titans 23, Mabton Lil Vikes 11.
3rd grade girls: Grandview Hoop Stars 15, Prosser Mustang’s 0.
4th grade boys: G-Town Ballers-Grandview 15, Lower Valley Warriors 0; Grandview Lil Hounds 38, Prosser Mustangs 14; Zillah Sky Force 32, Ellensburg Splash Brothers 28; Prosser Mustangs 26, Selah Vikings 14.
4th grade girls: Golden Warriors-Wapato 40, East Valley 2; Zillah Flight 25, Ki-Be Bears Smith 13; Storm-Yakima 32, Selah Suns 3.
5th grade boys: West Valley Heat 57, Sunnyside Christian 6; SURGE-Wapato 26, Monstars-Grandview 25.
5th Grade girls: Zillah Leopards 24, East Valley She Devils 13; Grandview Lil Lady Hounds 64, Sunnyside Christian 4; Selah Vikings 25, East Valley She Devils 6.
6th grade boys: Selah Nighthawks 15, Zillah Leopards 0; Yakima Flight 15, T-Town-Toppenish 0.
6th grade girls: Zillah Leopards 25, Prosser Palominos 4; Ki Be Bears-Roman 32, White Swan Little Stars 0; Dub City-Wapato 26, Prosser Palominos 7; Prosser Elite 51, White Swan Little Stars 7.
7th grade boys: Wapato ShadowWolves 55, West Valley Heat 15; Young Gunz-Grandview 57, Team Yakama 32; Zillah Leopards 43, Sunnyside Christian 31.
7th grade girls: Granger Lady Sparks 30, Union Gap Cougars 18; Wapato’s Destiny 59, Sunnyside Christian 5; Selah Vikings 37, Naches Valley Rangers 2.
8th grade boys: Wapato ShadowWolves 66, Selah Vikings 36.
8th grade girls: Carolina Blue-Yakima 55, Grandview Hounds 19; Hoopsters-Sunnyside 33, Prosser Lady Mustangs 20.
Bowling
Nob Hill
Commercial: Nick Gyles 710; Cal Anderson 699; Jack Leeper 685. HA-Leeper 217. L-(tie) Minda Lanes 89.5-54.5, Dirty Words 89.5-54.5.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Ryan Foster 709 (211, 267, 231); John Nelson 695 (247, 244, 204); Zac Collins 661 (233, 238). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 604 (247); Chanda Festa 515 (206); Samantha LaClair 509. HA-Gyles 217, Pietkauskis 195. L-Yakima Oil 17-7.
Commercial: Nick Gyles 705 (243, 216, 246); Jack Leeper 698 (215, 235, 248); Ryan Ballew 678 (210, 241, 227); Randy Raney 660 (241, 248); Doug Hartshorn 651 (213, 227, 211). HA-Leeper 219. L-Dirty Words 106.5-61.5.
Goof Time Rollers — Men: Jack Leeper 684 (227, 258); Nick Gyles 677 (210, 277); RJ Haskell 649 (214, 239). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 664 (228, 218, 218); Chanda Festa 601 (206, 202); Samantha LaClair 543 (203). HA-Gyles 215, Pietkauskis 196. L-Yakima Oil 20-8.
Thursday Night Swingers — Men: Jon Dykes 505 (212); Josh Chism 504; Barry Sunderland 487. Women: Chandra Brownlee 550 (221); Terry Sunderland 401; Lisa Thomas 375. HA-Bratcher 156, Brownlee 176. L-(tie) Striking Pinheads 4-0, Sis & Bro 4-0.
Thursday Seniors — Men: David Ambrose 669 (232, 215); Dan Gilcher 627 (225, 210); Bill Rogers 602 (202). Women: Darlene Webb 524; Rhonda Toba 472; Ronnie Hammond 469. HA-Gilchers 215, Hammond 178. L-Cherry Pickers 20-8.
Monday Seniors — Men: Leon Loucks 682 (234, 234, 214); David Ambrose 658 (265, 223); Dan Gilcher 635 (247); Jim Rein 624 (220); Don Capps 621 (226, 212); Bill Rogers 628 (248, 205); Roger Johnson 616 (222, 203). Women: Ronnie Hammond 527; Kathy Vetsch 505; Toni Penuel 460. HA-Gilcher 206, Hammond 177. L-Steve’s Gang 19-9.
Thursday Night Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 556 (200); Barry Sunderland 551 (221); Alan Freauf 521. Women: Chandra Brownlee 449; Terry Sunderland 438; Lisa Thomas 414. HA-Sunderland 156, Brownlee 177. L-(tie) Striking Pins 7-1, Dad Bods 7-1.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Roger Johnson 654 (243, 217); David Hammond 641 (255, 203); Dan Gilcher 609 (206, 203, 200; Steve Pfau 600 (245). Women: Kathy Vetsch 488; Ronnie Hammond 485; Sandy Perkins 455.
NO WO TO: Melanie Topper 503; Debbie Shaffer 492; Linda Light 475. HA-Shaffer 173. L-Sweeties 24.5-7.5.
Valley Lanes
Commercial: Charles Jacobs 683 (242, 209, 232); Brad Morrow 626 (214, 215); Chris Kitzke 602 (212, 201). HA-Jaocbs 203. L-Morrow Show Pigs 111-64.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Shane Huth 882 (278, 227, 204); Chuck Carl 844 (205, 201, 214, 224); Brett Kunert 823 (209, 225, 237). Women: Anna Gomez 591. HA-Rice 204, Luke 189. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 104.5-34.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Chris Garcia 520; Greg Van Doren 504; Nathan Shipley 503. Women: Sarah Kitzke 445; Sheri Coder 398; Ellen Kastl 377. HA-Wood 165, Mendoza 128. L-Average Joe’s 24-8.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Hutch 721 (257, 247, 217); Rob Rice 659 (216, 247); Isiah Ellenwood 645 (244, 207). Women: Stephanie Luke 634 (238, 201); Sue Rice 539 (201); Challea Huth 474. HA-Huth 200, Luke 195. L-One Board Off 132-68.
Coffee Trio: Violet Torres 500; Peggy McClenathan 487; Mikki Buskill 474. HA-Rice 154. L-Hail Mary 22-10.
Golf
Mount Adams
MEN’S DIVISION 4-Club, Oct. 23
Gross: 1, Craig McCloud 78; 2, Shawn Phelps 80; 3, Kevin Frazier 81.
Net: 1, (tie) Chuck Linker 71, Dennis Besel 71; 3, Devin Baum 75.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Luncheon and Scramble, Oct. 27
1, Gloria Hintze-Lupe Leach-Bev Besel 39; 2, Shelley Alcala-Opal Krauter-Maria Frank 42; 3, Connie Rogers-Betty Carl-Gloria Campbell 45.
SunTides
MEN’S DIVISION Fall 4-9’s, Oct. 23-24
Gross: Max Turnquist-Kody Lamb 128; Perry McCormick-Brooks Kohls 134; Steve Mercy-Anthony Wade 139; Ron Wyles-Van Brassington 140; Chris Jewett-Kyle Sager 147; Don Dufault-Doug Brown 148.
Net: Doug & Scotty Burge 120; Andy Boen-Martin Davis 121; Adam Ranger-Matt Weigel 126; (tie) J.D. Ball-Ray Stubner 127, Duane St. Martin-Jeff Dowdy 127; Pat Gavin-Thad Stout 128.
KP’s: Kyle Sager, Hole No. 3; Perry McCormick, Hole No. 7; Jerry Speer, Hole No. 13; Adam Ranger, Hole No. 16; Ed Cunnington, Hole No. 17.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Fall 4-9’s, Oct 23-24
Gross: Susie DeShaw-Kristy Little 155; Shaun Abbott-Amey Dowdy 166; Pat Wehr-Claudette Haubner 169.
Net: Helen Wendt-Jerry Hill 125; Kay Warneke-Kris Strerns 127; D.J. Angotti-Joanna Calderwood 128.
KP’s: Pat Wehr, Hole No. 16.
4-Club Challenge, Oct. 26
Low Gross: Kristy Little 82.
Low Net: (tie) Terri Galliopo 70, Dawn Hester 70, Joanna Calderwood 70.
Flight A — Gross: 1, Kristy Little 82; 2, Shaun Abbott 89. Net: 1, Joanna Calderwood 70; 2, Denise Helms 75.
Flight B — Gross: 1, Terri Gallipo 101; 2, Carrol Storkel 102. Net: 1, Dawn Hester 70; 2, Helen Wendt 75.
Westwood West
COUPLES DIVISION Chapman, Oct. 28
1, Tom & Cathy Kehm 42; 2, Gary & Pamala Kingsboro 47; 3, (tie) Diane Vilhauer-Trudy Ledwich 48, Jim & Janie Richartz 48; 5, Mike Sparling-Ellen Matich 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.