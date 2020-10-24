Golf
Mount Adams
MEN'S DIVISION
Individual Play, Oct. 22
Gross: 1, Troy Wilmoth 79; 2, Dean Jorgensen 81.
Net: 1, Tim Cooper 65; 2, Stu Williams 66; 3, (tie) John Hornstein 68, Conrad Besel 68, Dennis Besel 68; 6, Gary Hyatt 70.
---
SunTides
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Mutt and Jeff, Oct. 20
Low Gross: Hannah Cobleigh 85.
Low Net: (tie) Shaun Abbott 71, Kris Sterns 71.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Hannah Cobleigh 41; 2, Claudette Haubner 43. Net: 1, Susan Dasher 35.5; 2, Kris Sterns 36.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Helen Wendt 51; 2, Joanna Calderwood 54. Net: 1, Sally Anderson 33; 2, DJ Angotti 38.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Betsy Kelly 54; 2, Candi Broadfoot 57. Net: 1, Robyn Berndt 36.5; 2, Carol Wagar 40.
---
Westwood West
COUPLES DIVISION
2-Person Scramble, Oct. 22
1, (tie) Monty & Vivian Carl 38, Tom & Cathy Kehm 38; 3, Merl & Marilee Brothers 41; 4, Jim & Janie Richartz 43; 5, Mike Sparling-Ellen Matich 45.