BILLIARDS
Upper Valley
MIXED DOUBLES LEAGUEStandingsLittle Dutch #1 51, Ranch #6 49, Little Dutch #4 48, T&T Lounge 48, West Valley 37, Ranch #4 37, Ranch #1 33, Little Dutch #6 32, Ranch #5 30, Ranch #2 30, Ranch #3 27, Little Dutch #5 26, Little Dutch #7 22, Little Dutch #3 13, Little Dutch #2 12.
Eight Ball Breaks: John Gatley (West Valley).
Missing Scoresheets: LDI #2 vs. Ranch #1, Ranch #3 vs. LDI #6.
Bowling
Valley Lanes
Coffee Trio: Linda Goede 521, Mikki Buskill 455, Sue Rice 447. HA-Rice 155. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 16-8.
Commercial: Rayburn Borden 683 (203, 244, 236); Charles Jacobs 634 (214, 226), Brad Morrow 577 (209). HA-Jacobs 198. L-Morrow Show Pigs 108-42.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Tanner Schaneman 852 (220, 229, 258); Shane Huth 848 (226, 214, 224). Women: Steph Luke 776 (202, 208). Anna Gomez 535. HA-Rice 205, Luke 189. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 115.5-34.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Bryon Redick 532; Gerardo Ramirez 487; Christian Gabriel 486. Women: Sheri Coder 458; Debbie Mendoza 413; Cassie Coder 364. HA-Wood 166, Mendoza 129. L-Average Joe’s 21-7.
Superbowl — Men: Isiah Ellenwood 603 (206, 224); Rob Rice 598 (201, 214); Deland Olney 580 (202). Women: Stephanie Luke 586 (226); Violet Torres 499; Ellen Curtiss 479. HA-Rice 195, Luke 193. L-One Board Off 128-47.
Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Divine 9, Oct. 20
Low Gross: (tie) Kristy Little, Pat Wehr.
Low Net: Barb Walkenhauer.
Gross: 1, (tie) Claudette Haubner 41, Kristy Little 41; 3, (tie) Marlene O’Halloran, Shaun Abbott.
Net: 1, Pat Wehr; 2, (tie) Marilyn Hunter, Linda Matthias; 4, Barb Walkenhauer.
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION 3 Blind Mice, Oct. 20
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala 74; 2, Gloria Hintze 78.
Net: 1, Lupe Leach 44; 2, Connie Rogers 46.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Blind Partner, Oct. 16
1, Helen Wendt-Hannah Cobleigh 143; 2, Shaun Abbott-Joanna Calderwood 146; 3, Amie Dowdy-Dawn Hester 149; 4, (tie) Lori Thomas-Kim Riste 150, Susann Lowery-Nancy Slinkard 150; 6, (tie) Nancy Slinkard-Elsie Pearson 152, Jerry Hill-Sally Anderson 152.
2-Person Scramble, Oct. 19
Gross: 1, Denise Helms-Terri Gallipo 78; 2, Kristy Little-Vi Bond 82; 3, Pat Wehr-Sally Anderson 83.
Net: 1, Claudette Haubner 68; 2, Kris Sterns-Helen Wendt 70; 3, (tie) Shaun Abbott-Teresa Carlson 71, Hannah Cobleigh-Elsie Pearson 71.
Westwood West
COUPLES DIVISION Odd and Even, Oct. 21
1, Lee & Paula Bush 44; 2, Jim & Janie Richartz 48; 3, Mike Sparling-Ellen Matich 55; 4, Diane Vilhauer-Trudy Ledwich 57; 5, Gary & Pamala Kingsboro 59.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION 3 Blind Mice, Oct. 14
First Flight — Gross: Lori Nulliner 70. Net: Barb Hannon 62.
Second Flight — Gross: Pat Sugden 79. Net: Lo Donaldson 55.
Third Flight — Gross: Ruth Wilkins 89. Net: Lori Murphy 55.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S USA/ASA FALL LEAGUE Final Standings
A Division: Punks Pizza 8-0, Lambda Lambda Lambda 3-5, Ligma 1-7, Hawks 0-8.
B Division: Team Shenanigans 6-2, Wolf Den 3-5, Selfmade Ballerz 3-5, Blue Collar Slackers 2-6.
COED FALL LEAGUE Final Standings
Rainier Division: Hammer Down Builders LLC 7-1, Summer Blast 3-5, Little Dutch Inn 2-6.
Shasta Division: EABOD 6-2, Prosser Animal Hospital 3-5, #Team USA 3-5, Crap Show Inc. 2-6.
Tetons Division: Who So Serious 5-3, Those Guys 4-4, Squintz 4-4, Inglorious Batters 3-5.
