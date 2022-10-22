Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Ladies Star Classic: Tammy Bosch 532; Nonna Cook 524; Jerry Hill 495. HA-Cook 172. L-BLT 16-4.
JR Transportaion Inc. — Men: Nick Gyles 690 (226, 236, 228); Dan Gilcher 688 (226, 242, 220); Doug Fulp 685 (266, 226). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 601 (200, 225); Morgan Gosney 533 (203); Diana Boen 507. HA-Gyles 236, Pietkauskis 215. L-(tie) AB Transmission 14-6, BALLZ ‘N’ DOLLZ 14-6.
Ladies Star Classic: Betsy Kelly 575 (204); Tammy Bosch 519; Jerry Hill 499. HA-Cook 172. L-BLT 20-4.
JR Transportaion Inc. — Men: Matt Buchholz 698 (201, 233, 264); Ian Whitman 689 (278, 224); Dan Gilcher 674 (243, 226, 205). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 648 (204, 211, 233); Jerry Hill 548 (205); Diana Boen 523. HA-Gyles 234, Pietkauskis 212. L-(tie) Pass The Baby 17-7, The Talons 17-7.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 582; Marie Westbrook 539; Pam Kingsboro 490. HA-Shaffer 169. L-Witches with a B 16-12.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 564 (223); Alan Freauf 516 (200); Ron Pfieffer 499. Women: Chandra Brownlee 542; Anhelica Trevino 411; Terry Sunderland 406. HA-Freauf 166, Brownlee 169. L-(tie) Two Shitz 3-1, Spared 3-1, Balls Deep 3-1.
Valley Lanes
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Joaquin Lopez 593 (209); Bryon Redick 539; Greg Van Doren 532. Women: Allena Wallahee 485; Donna Lallashute 416; Ariz Rodriguez 412. L-Hall of Famers 18-6.
Superbowl — Men: Dave Huth 667 (229); Cody Huth 629 (254); Marcus Schaneman 619. Women: Stephanie Luke 526; Susan Brown 500; Ellen Curtiss 452. HA-Rice 213, Luke 187. L-Partch Farms 96-54.
Commercial: Charles Jacobs 716 (268); Mike Cerna 608 (234); Brett Kunert 594. HA-Jacobs 209. L-Los Chilaquiles 92-58.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brad Morrow 911 (247); Brady Carl 835; Brett Kunert 833 (235). Women: Steph Luke 749 (210). HA-Carl 217, Luke 191. L-Team 1 103-42.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Alex Montelongo 476; Conner Duran 332; Blake Hauver 274. Girls: Liliana Munoz 336; Neveah Simmons 313; Hayleigh Coder 312. HA-Montelongo 146, Munoz 111. L-Team 9 20-4.
Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Low Putts, Oct. 19
Low Gross: Lara Clayton 85.
Low Net: Claudette Haubner 76.
Low Putts: Lynda Matthews 32; Claudette Haubner 35; Lara Clayton 36.
Birdies: Lynda Matthews, Hole No. 7.
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out Holes, Oct. 12
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala 78.
Net: 1, Opal Krauter 48; 2, Betty Carl 53.
Blind Nine, Oct. 19
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala 43.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 26; 2, Betty Carl 30.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, Oct. 18
Low Gross: Shaun Abbott 81.
Low Net: Denise Helms 68.
A Division — Gross: 1, Shaun Abbott 81; 2, Lynda Matthews 86. Net: 1, Denise Helms 68; 2, Shelly Curtis 75.
B Division — Gross: 1, Joanna Calderwood 97; 2, Ann Bowen 103. Net: 1, Rhonda Rasmussen 72; 2, Jerry Hill 75.
C Division — Gross: 1, Carrol Storkel 105; 2, Robyn Berndt 112. Net: 1, (tie) Sally Anderson 73, Deb Bruland 73.
Westwood West
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, Oct. 6
1, Monty & Vivian Carl 40; 2, Lee & Paula Bush 41; 3, Tom Kehm-Trudy Ledwich 46.
Best Ball, Oct. 13
1, Lee & Paula Bush 42; 2, Steve & Linda Manske 47.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S FALL LEAGUE Standings, Oct. 17
A Division: Lambda Lambda Lambda 7-1; Ligma 4-4; Valley Brewers 2-6; Them Guys 1-7.
B Division: OvO 6-0; TBD 3-3; Wolf Den, Inc. 2-4; The Slow Burn Wolfpack 1-5.
C Division: Brew Boyz 5-1; Selfmade Ballerz 3-3; McGlovins 2-4; Chamber Mechanical Slackers 2-4; Slackers 2-6.
D Division: Team Bugling Back 7-1; Jim ‘N’ Em 4-2; These Guys 3-3; Fly Ballers 2-4; Un-Athletic 0-6.
COED FALL LEAGUE Standings, Oct. 17
Teton Division: Ball Snatchers 8-0; Hammer Down 4-4; Team USA 3-5; Pub Players 1-7.
Shasta Division: Swingers 3-3; Dolls & Caballero’s 3-3; OvO 3-3; Alley Cats 3-3; Krash Kartz 4-4.
Rainier Division: These Guys 8-0; Fall Ballerz 5-3; Ball Busters 3-5; Gotta Catch Em All 2-6; Royalty in Recovery 1-7; Dye Hardz 1-7.
