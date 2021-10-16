Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS EARLY FALL LEAGUE Results, Oct. 10
2nd grade boys: Granger Spartans 22, Surge-Wapato 2; Sunnyside Grizz 14, Surge-Wapato 10.
3rd grade boys: Sunnyside Grizzlies 27, Kiona Benton Bears 10; Grandview Lil Hounds 42, Lower Valley Kings 4; Dream Team-Yakima 27, Yakima Bulldogs 9.
4th grade boys: Zillah Sky Force 24, Yakima Bulldogs 18.
4th grade girls: Toppenish Angels 42, The Valley-Sunnyside 3; Valley Surge-Wapato 32, Ki Be Bears 2.
5th grade boys: 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 44, Selah Ballerz 12; Selah Ballerz 35, Zillah Lions 33.
5th grade girls: Selah Vikings 16, Lil Bulls Yakima 14; Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 40, Toppenish Tigers 8.
6th grade boys: Zillah Leopards 35, Yakima Kings 34.
6th grade girls: Sunnyside Heat 49, Ki-Be Bears 11; Wapato Thunder 37, Dub City-Wapato 12.
7th grade boys: Selah 73, Team Yakama 11; Selah 61, Grandview Hounds 21; Young Gunz-Yakima Valley 52, Grandview Hounds 44.
7th grade girls: East Valley Rip City 28, Selah Vikings 25; Grandview Hounds 37, Granger Lady Sparks 13; Wapato’s Destiny 30, Yakima Wildcats 22.
8th grade boys: NCW Reds-Quincy 69, Granger Spartans 11; Toppenish Wildcats 54, Yakima Wildcats 41; Yakima Wildcats 76, Granger Spartans 7; Wapato ShadowWolves 60, NCW Reds-Quincy 49.
Junior Varsity boys: Ellensburg Junior Varsity 63; La Salle Junior Varsity 50; Grandview 2025 75, Wapato ShadowWolves 52.
Varsity boys: Grandview 65, Hermiston 37; Ellensburg 83, La Salle 48; Selah 60, Cle Elum Warriors 44; Quincy High School 53, Columbia High School-Burbank 62; Quincy High School 75, Cle Elum Warriors 68; Davis High School 85, Selah 48.
Varsity girls: East Valley 15, Quincy High School 0; Hermiston 15, Quincy High School 0; Davis 49, Grandview 30; T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 48, Granger Lady Spartans 41; Hermiston 65, Mabton 54.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Commercial: Ken Trepanier 748 (257, 277, 214); Jack Leeper 742 (267, 258, 217); Mel Burton 707 (211, 237, 257). HA-Leeper 217. L-Minda Lanes 79.5-40.5.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 728 (260, 276); Jack Leeper 710 (202, 253, 255); Joseph LaClair 662 (225, 226, 211). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 680 (213, 213, 254); Samantha LaClair 525 (205); Chanda Festa 503. HA-Gyles 210, Pietkauskis 178. L-Yakima Oil 14-6.
Valley Lanes
Coffee Trio: Mary Marquez 474; Diane Turiey 468; Sue Rice 464. HA-Rice 156. L-The Spek Girls 14-6.
Commercial: Charles Jacobs 661 (212, 236, 213); Mike Cerna 596 (204, 207); Brad Morrow 588 (220). HA-Morrow 197. L-Morrow Show Pigs 105-20.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Shane Huth 861 (233, 204, 203, 221); Rob Rice 839 (227, 206, 201, 205); Mike Cerna 833 (210, 222, 202). Women: Steph Luke 800 (200, 223, 205). HA-Rice 204, Luke 188. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 97.5-27.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Nathan Shipley 534 (212); Steven Wood 523; Matt Kitzke 494. Women: Debbie Mendoza 407; Sheri Coder 306; Sarah Kitzhe 392. HA-Wood 166, Mendoza 127. L-Average Joe’s 17-7.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 640 (201, 201, 238); Rob Colley 591 (200); Rob Rice 566 (224). Women: Stephanie Luke 560 (203); Challea Huth 497; Ellen Curtiss 481. HA-Huth 197, Luke 193. L-One Board Off 107-43.
Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Beat the Pro, Oct. 13
Pro: Kevin Anderson 71.
Gross: 1, Kristy Little 90; 2, Claudette Haubner 93; 3, Marlene O’Halloran 96.
Net: 1, Linda Matthias 70; 2, Helen Wendt 74; 3, Jerry Hill 78.
SunTides
MEN’S DIVISION Year End Team Scramble, Oct. 9-10
1, Buck Berndt-David Leakey-William Rozelle-Sam McDonald 61; 2, Doug Brown-Matt Weigel-Gus Flores-Bern Kent 63; 3, (tie) Jim Johnson-Don Fisher-Tracy Ylitalo-Terry Speer 65, Van Brassington-Thomas Bacchus-Raymond Stubner III-Ron Berg 65, Randy Turner-Brock Roberts-Anthony Ball-Dave Roberts 65.
KP’s: Van Brassington, Hole No. 3, 6-1; Jim Johnson, Hole No. 7, 5-9; Craig Hert, Hole No. 13, 6-4; Randy Turner, Hole No. 16, 13-1; Alex Popov, Hole No. 17, 1-10.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Buckskin-Net Tourney, Oct. 9
First Flight — Net: 1, Pat Mosley 70; 2, Joanna Calderwood 71; 3, (tie) Hannah Cobleigh 72, Shaun Abbott 72.
Second Flight — Net: 1, Jerry Hill 68; 2, Robyn Berndt 72; 3, Carrol Storkel 73; 4, (tie) Terri Gallipo 74, Kim Riste 74.
Third Flight — Net: 1, Helen Wendt 71; 2, Sally Anderson 77; 3, Betsy Kelly 78; 4, (tie) Dawn Hester 79, Leslie Cullier 79.
Elective 9, Oct. 12
Low Gross: (tie) Susie DeShaw 81, Hannah Cobleigh 81.
Low Net: Pat Mosley 67.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Susie DeShaw 33; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 36. Net: 1, Pat Wehr 26; 2, Susann Lowery 26.5.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Pat Mosley 37; 2, DJ Angotti 39. Net: 1, Susan Dasher 24; 2, Carrol Storkel 28.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Terri Gallipo 37; 2, Sally Anderson 45; 3, Helen Wendt 47. Net: 1, Grace Wagoner 27; 2, Robyn Berndt 29.5; 3, Vi-Bond 31.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Team Scramble, Oct. 13
1, Yvette Lujan-Sue Martin-Trudy Ledwich-Janie Richartz 38; 2, Paula Bush-Marilee Brothers-Judy Meloy-Sue Purnier 39.
COUPLES DIVISION Team Scramble, Oct. 14
1, Lee & Paula Bush-Jim & Janie Richartz 34; 2, Dean & Wanda Stokes-Gary & Pamala Kingsboro 39.
Yakima Country Club
MEN’S DIVISION Challenge Cup, Oct. 9
Team Mercy 18 d. Team Hansen 18 in playoff.
Team Mercy: Fred Mercy, Ben Assink, West Campbell, Aaron Clark, Alan Cottle, Jason Dills, Bob DiPietro, Lance Dodeward, Ward Jackson, Nik Krastins, Mitch Larson, Matt Leslie, Steve Mercy, Chase Powell, Bob Price, Dennis Sierts, Bruce Simpson, Michael Thorner.
Team Hansen: Brad Hansen, Josh Petersen, Charlie Ballard, Doug Barduhn, Bill Boggess, Dave Connell, Brian Davey, Michael Dubrule, Charlie Eglin, Al Garcia, Terry Harrington, Ron Hoffman, Jeff Louman, James Naughton, Jonathan Ripplinger, Mathew Smith, Shane Snell, Marv Swainson.
Winter Series Payout, Oct. 13
Gross: 1, Mike Van Wingerden 69; 2, Fred Mercy 78.
Net: 1, (tie) Bob Price 69, Frank Davis 69; 3, Ron Zimmerman 70; 4, (tie) Jason Dills 71, Ron Senn 71, Jack Lovern 71, Tom Martin 71.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Traveling Trophy Playoff, Oct. 8
Winner: Barbara Heinzen 67.
Runners-up: Patricia Boggess 70; Shirley Boggess 72; Roxcie Dills 77; Judy Rozelle 73; Pene James 73; Judy Nagle 75.
Closing Day
1, Sally Berreth-Merilee Hurson-Cindi Conner 26 (playoff); 2, Judy Warninger-Kendra Wagar-Mary Roche 26.
Yakima Elks
MEN’S DIVISION Oktoberfest, Oct. 9-10
Low Gross: Joe Plaisance-Dan Whitaker 136.
Low Net: Mike & Torrie Melton 132.
First Flight — Gross: Jeff Heil-Perry Page 145; Dan Gavic-Jon Karcz 152; Rob Clemenson-Chris Jewett 156. Net: (tie) Jerry Besel-Josh Smith 133, Cal Anderson-Jim Page 133; (tie) Todd Capps-Don Capps 139, Lori Nulliner-Shelly Yarbrought 139.
Second Flight — Gross: Mark Peck-Dave VanAlstine 160; Mel Brink-Terry Cruz 161; Janoah Nicholls-Ken Tull 163. Net: Gary Pero-Ted Nulliner 134; (tie) Bob Girard-Dan Murphy 136, Larry Fitzgerald-Patrick Fitzgerald 136.
Third Flight — Gross: Herk Hannon-Mike Owens 167; (tie) Tom & Ursula Burnham 171, Ralph Boys-Bill Gilmore 171. Net: Dale Fordyce-Rod Wilkins 132; Denny & Judy Stone 135; (tie) Tony & Jennifer Schneider 136, Jim Clark-Jacob Nell 136.
KP’s — Saturday: Cal Anderson, first flight, 1-5.5; Janoah Nicholls, second flight, 9-0; Denny Stone, third flight, 0-8. Sunday: (tie) Warren Ernst, first flight, 12-3, Jeff Stevens, first flight, 12-3; Dan Murphy, second flight, 12-0; Tom Burnham, third flight, 17-9.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S USA/ASA FALL LEAGUE Standings, Oct. 11
A Division: Punks Pizza 6-0, Lambda Lambda Lambda 3-3, Ligma 1-5, Hawks 0-6.
B Division: Team Shenanigans 5-1, Blue Collar Slackers 2-4, Selfmade Ballerz 2-4, Wolf Den 1-5.
COED FALL LEAGUE Standings, Oct. 11
Rainier Division: Hammer Down Builders LLC 5-1, Summer Blast 2-4, Little Dutch Inn 1-3.
Shasta Division: EABOD 4-2, Prosser Animal Hospital 3-3, #Team USA 2-4, Crap Show Inc 1-5.
Tetons Division: Who So Serious 4-2, Those Guys 3-3, Inglorious Batters 2-2, Squintz 1-3.
