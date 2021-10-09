Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS EARLY FALL LEAGUE Results, Oct. 3
2nd grade boys: Granger Spartans 14, Sunnyside Grizz 6.
4th grade boys: West Valley Swish 31, Zillah Sky Force 15; Yakima Bulldogs 24, Warriors-White Swan 8.
4th grade girls: Valley Surge-Wapato 19, Toppenish Angels 5.
5th grade boys: Monstars-Grandview 24, Zillah Lions 21.
5th grade girls: Lil Bulls Yakima 24, Toppenish Tigers 9; Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 26, Selah Vikings 13.
6th grade boys: T-Town Toppenish 24, Zillah Leopards 23; SURGE-Wapato 40, Yakima Kings 29.
6th grade girls: Eastmont 31, White Swan Little Stars 6; Wapato Thunder 60, Ki-Be Bears 18; Yakima Lightning 40, Eastmont 14; Yakima Lightning 37, Dub City-Wapato 12.
7th grade boys: Young Gunz-Yakima Valley 56, Team Yakama 15.
7th grade girls: Grandview Hounds 15, East Valley Rip City 0.
Junior Varsity boys: La Salle Junior Varsity 69, Selah Ballers 27; Grandview2025 73, Ellensburg Junior Varsity 47.
Varsity boys: Ellensburg 63, Quincy High School 59; Hermiston 57, Cle Elum Warriors 39; Grandview 65, Quincy High School 53; Ellensburg 64, Cle Elum Warriors 50; Hermiston 76, La Salle 62.
Varsity girls: Grandview 50, Mabton 27; Davis 60, Granger Lady Spartans 23; Mabton 51, Wapato 44.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbis Shaffer 532; Colleen Breshears 496; Linda Light 466. HA-Shaffer 168. L-(tie) Sweeties 14.5-5.5, Decoto Air Park 14.5-5-5.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brad Morrow 851 (216, 222, 228); Vac-203 5 812 (203, 203, 203, 203); Rob Rice 810 (228, 206). Women: Steph Luke 705 (212). HA-Rice 203, Luke 184. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 74.5-25.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Robert Hayes 490; Bryon Redick 464; Steven Wood 462. Women: Debbie Mendoza 425; Kayla Coder 421; Sheri Coder 396. HA-Wood 164, Mendoza 126. L-Hard Timez 14-6.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 687 (259, 215, 213); Marcus Schaneman 587 (237); Rob Rice 564 (205). Women: Stephanie Luke 637 (225, 222); Ellen Curtiss 504; Challea Huth (452). HA-Rice 196, Luke 194. L-One Board Off 80-42.
Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Odd Nine, Oct. 6
Low Gross: Kristy Little 91.
Low Net: Shaun Abbott 79.
Gross: 1, Kristy Little 44; 2, (tie) Claudette Haubner 46, Marlene O’Halloran 46.
Net: 1, Jaime Borton 35.5; 2, Barb Walkenhauer 36; 3, Shaun Abbott 39.
Mount Adams
MEN’S DIVISION Autumn Leaves, Oct. 2-3
Gross: 1, Craig McCloud-TJ Inions 135; 2, Ron Eakin-Troy Wilmoth 139; 3, Shawn Phelps-Kevin Frazier 140.
Net: 1, Mark Heid-Dan Story 123; 2, Josh Smith-Earl Bellagante 125; 3, Conrad Besel-Mike Broadhead 126.
Throw Out 3 Worst Holes, Oct. 7
Gross: 1, Dean Jorgensen 59; 2, Ron Eakin 62.
Net: 1, Vern Stephenson 59; 2, Hank Besel 60; 3, Ken Hornstein 61; 4, (tie) Ron Smith 62, Greg Cannon 62.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross and Net, Oct. 7
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala 91.
Net: 1, Lupe Leach 73; 2, Opal Krauter 80.
Putts: Shelley Alcala 32.
SunTides
MEN’S DIVISION One Man Bestball Tournament, Oct. 2-3
First Flight — Gross: 1, Perry McCormick 67; 2, Robby Goins 68; 3, (tie) Ryker Torres 69, Ron Wyles 69. Net: 1, Dustin Case 64; 2, (tie) Randy Turner 65, Dan Frank 65; 4, Van Brassington 66.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Roy Williams 79, Don Fisher 79; 3, Trach Ylitalo 80. Net: 1, Rod Johnston 66; 2, (tie) Jim Stroklund 67, Jim Kean 67, Bob Bossert 67.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Mark Reeves 78; 2, Dan Patterson 82; 3, (tie) Robin Cushing 86, J.D. Ball 86. Net: 1, Try Herbst 59; 2, (tie) Ty Knoble 64, Jerry Ward 64; 4, Steve Pfau 66.
KP’s — Saturday: Mark Reeves, Hole No. 3, 2-11; Perry McCormick, Hole No. 7, 2-7; William Rozelle, Hole no. 13, 10-6; William Rozelle, Hole No. 16, 21-9; Ty Noble, Hole No. 17, 10-7. Sunday: Jerry Ward, Hole No. 3, 14-6; Robby Goins, Hole No. 7, 21-0; Dan Franks, Hole No. 13, 8-2; Roy Williams, Hole No. 16, 13-8; William Rozelle, Hole No. 17, 13-4.
WOMEN’S DIVISION E-Z Competion 1/2 HCP, Oct. 5
Low Gross: Denise Helms 89.
Low Net: Robyn Berndt 70.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Denise Helms 42; 2, Kris Sterns 43. Net: 1, DJ Angotti 28.5; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 29.5.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Ann Bowen 47, Carrol Storkel 47. Net: 1, Robyn Berndt 30.5; 2, Sally Anderson 35.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Susie Pearson 50; 2, Betsy Kelly 52. Net: 1, Candi Broadfoot 32; 2, Dawn Hester 34.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out Par 4’s, Oct. 6
A Division: 1, Marilee Sinclair 20; 2, Cathy Kehm 21.
B Division: 1, Marilee Brothers 20; 2, (tie) Vivian Carl 21, Gaye Pryse 21.
C Division: 1, Claudia Rohlfs 23; 2, Janie Richartz 24.
COUPLES DIVISION Two Person Scramble, Oct. 7
1. Lee & Paula Bush 38; 2, Tom Kehm-Trudy Ledwich 42; 3, (tie) Diane Vilhauer-Cathy Kehm 43, Jim & Janie Richartz 43; 5, Gary & Pamala Kingsboro 46.
Yakima Country Club
MEN’S DIVISION Winter Series Payout, Oct. 2
Gross: 1, Shane Snell 72.
Net: 1, (tie) Craig Barnes 70, John Harris 70, Bill Galbraith 70; 4, Jim Peterson 71; 5, (tie) Michael Dubrule 72, Dan Welk 72; 7, Jeff Widdows 73.
Closing Day Team Awards
1, Fred Mercy-Don Williams-Don Gibson-Bob Price 125; 2, Lance Dodeward-Thomas Parobek-Marv Swainson-Jerry Talbott 127; 3, (tie) Willie Edwards-Tom Martin-Bill Gilmore-Bryan Sandlin 128, John Harris-Doug Barduhn-Michael Dubrule-Woody Woodcock 128; 5, (tie) Nik Krastins-Charlie Ballard-Ron Warninger-Robb Paul 129, Colin Malone-Daniel Sumerfield-Ron Hoffman-Jim Avery 129.
Individual-Overall Field
Low Gross: Dave Connell 70.
Low Net: Don Gibson 62.
Individual-Blue Tee Division
Gross: 1, Mike Van Wingerden 72; 2, (tie) Fred Mercy 76, Ward Jackson 76.
Net: 1, Scott Wagner 67; 2, Lance Dodeward 68; 3, Dennis Sierts 69; 4, (tie) Chase Powell 70, Michael Dubrule 70.
Individual-White Tee Division
Gross: 1, Brian Davey 79.
Net: 1, Mike Buehler 63; 2, Will Halpin 68; 3, Jerry Talbott 71.
WOMEN’S DIVISION 18 Payout, Oct. 7
First Flight — Gross: 1, Barb LaBissoniere 90. Net: 1, (tie) Roxie Dills 74, Pene James 74.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Toni Ballard 95. Net: 1, Lilly Lee Anderson 69; 2, Cyndi Conner 75.
Drop Three Worse Scores: 1, Lilly Lee Anderson 49.
Wine Cup
Yakima Country Club Ladies’ Association took home net trophy for the 2021 Wine Cup Season.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S USA/ASA FALL LEAGUE Standings, Oct. 4
A Division: Punks Pizza 4-0, Lambda Lambda Lambda 3-1, Ligma 1-3, Hawks 0-4.
B Division: Team Shenanigans 3-1, Blue Collar Slackers 2-2, Wolf Den 1-3, Selfmade Ballerz 0-4.
COED FALL LEAGUE Standings, Oct. 4
Rainier Division: Hammer Down Builders LLC 4-0, Summer Blast 0-2, Little Dutch Inn 0-2.
Shasta Division: EABOD 4-0 ,#Team USA 2-2, Prosser Animal Hospital 2-2, Crap Show Inc 0-4.
Tetons Division: Why So Serious 2-2, Those Guys 2-2, Squintz 1-1, Inglorious Batters 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.