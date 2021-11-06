Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS EARLY FALL LEAGUE Results, Oct. 31
2nd grade boys: Granger Spartans 34, SURGE-Wapato 14.
3rd grade boys: Grandview Lil Hounds 15, Kiona Benton Bears 0; Yakima Bulldogs 35, Lower Valley Kings 13; Sunnyside Grizzlies 25, Dream Team-Yakima 16.
4th grade boys: West Valley Swish 54, Warriors-White Swan 10; Zillah Sky Force 23, Yakima Bulldogs 21.
4th grade girls: The Valley-Sunnyside 11, Ki Be Bears 9.
5th grade boys: 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 43, Monstars-Grandview 20; Selah Ballerz 49, Zillah Lions 16.
6th grade boys: SURGE-Wapato 42, T-Town Toppenish 21.
6th grade girls: Sunnyside Heat 38, Dub City-Wapato 14; Yakima Lightning 56, White Swan Little Stars 3.
7th grade boys: Selah 53, Grandview Hounds 24; Young Gunz-Yakima Valley 52, Team Yakama 17.
7th grade girls: Selah Vikings 15, Yakima Wildcats 0; East Valley Rip City 36, Granger Lady Sparks 15; Grandview Hounds 54, Wapato’s Destiny 39.
8th grade boys: Yakima Wildcats 15, Granger Spartans 0.
Junior Varsity boys: Grandview2025 93, La Salle Junior Varsity 51; Ellensburg Junior Varsity 73, Selah Ballers 10.
Varsity boys: Davis High School 75, Ellensburg 57; Selah 75, Ellensburg 64; Grandview JV 2025 74, Columbia High School-Burbank 71.
Varsity girls: Wapato 15, Quincy High School 0; Granger Lady Spartans 15, East Valley 0; Davis 52, Mabton 43; T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 14, Quincy High School 0; Wapato 15, East Valley 0.
THREE RIVERS FALL LEAGUE Results, Oct. 30
1st grade boys: SURGE-Wapato 28, Yakima Knights 3.
2nd grade boys: Zillah Leopards 46, Mabton Lil Vikes 4; Prosser Stampede 37, West Valley Swish 6; Selah Vikings 25, Sunnyside Grizz 8.
2nd grade girls: Selah Rockstars 11, East Valley Edge 5; Grandview 16, Prosser Lady Stangs 0; Valley Surge-Wapato 42, Toppenish Lil Lady Cats 2.
3rd grade boys: Yakima Bulldogs 14, Ki-Be Bears-Craven 3; Sunnyside Grizzlies 30, West Valley Swish 6; Prosser Red Titans 42, Sunnyside Christian 3; Lower Valley Kings 14, Mabton Lil Viks 8.
3rd grade girls: Grandview HoopStars 12, Sunnyside Christian 8; Prosser Mustang’s 7, Granger Spartans 6; Ki Be Bears-Smith 15, Yakima Fast Twitch 0.
4th grade boys: West Valley Swish-Hill 20, Zillah Sky Force 9; Ellensburg Splash Brothers 15, Grandview Lil Hounds 0; Yakima Bulldogs 18, Ki-Be Bears-Howard 6; Prosser Mustangs 26, Granger Spartan Fire 5; Lower Valley Warriors 15, CW Sonics-Yakima 0.
4th grade girls: Golden Warriors-Wapato 27, Storm-Yakima 6; Zillah Flight 18, Toppenish Angels 10; Ki-Be Bears-Smith 16, Selah Suns 6.
5th grade boys: Selah Ballerz 33, West Valley Swish 23; Prosser Aces 30, Sunnyside Christian 28; SURGE-Wapato 36, Cle Elum 13; Cle Elum 33, Sunnyside Grizzlies 21; Prosser Aces 38, West Valley Heat 36; East Valley Little Devils 56, Zillah Leopards 20.
5th grade girls: Grandview Lil Lady Hounds 14, Zillah Leopards 11; Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 31, East Valley She Devils 12; Selah Vikings 52, Sunnyside Christian 0.
6th grade boys: Yakima Kings 37, West Valley Swish 25; Zillah Leopards 43, Cle Elum 29; Yakima Flight 77, Sunnyside Stealth 10; Cle Elum 15, Yakima Kings 0; T-Town-Toppenish 38, Selah Nighthawks 9.
6th grade girls: Prosser Elite 40, Wapato Thunder 27; Sunnyside Heat 47, White Swan Little Stars 8; Dub City-Wapato 38, Granger Lady Spartans 4; Punishers-Yakima 17, Prosser Palominos 9.
7th grade boys: Young Gunz-Grandview 51, Wapato ShadowWolves 48; West Valley Heat 39, Sunnyside Christian 25; Zillah Leopards 51, Team Yakama 35.
7th grade girls: Union Gap Cougars 50, Sunnyside Christian 9; Selah Vikings 42, Granger Lady Sparks 28.
8th grade boys: Selah Vikings 39, West Valley Rams 28; Wapato ShadowWolves 81, Sunnyside Sonics 35.
8th grade girls: Hoopsters-Sunnyside 45, Grandview Hounds 25; Toppenish Wildcats 35, Prosser Lady Mustangs 29.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Commercial: Nick Gyles 705 (204, 255, 246); Shawn Selfridge 698 (225, 241, 232); Mel Burton (672 (205, 231, 236); John Fortenberry 652 (222, 215, 215); Ken Trepanier 650 (223, 235). HA-(tie) Gyles 221, Leeper 221. L-Minda Lanes.
NO WO TO: Marie Westbrook 553; Lorene Morgan-Pero 524; Debbie Shaffer 499. HA-Shaffer 172. L-Sweeties 27.5-8.5.
Monday Seniors — Men: David Hammond 705 (256, 240, 209); David Ambrose 629 (215, 203, 211); Jerry Lammi 611 (226, 211); Larry Jackson 609 (253). Women: Sandy Perkins 528 (202); RonnieHammond 524; Arletta Loucks 468. HA-Gilcher 202, Hammond 177. L-Cousins Around One 22-10.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Cody Smith 705 (236, 242, 227); Jack Leeper 662 (237, 203, 222); Nick Gyles 651 (251, 209). Women: Samantha LaClair 632 (212, 240); Lisa Pietkauskis 600 (258); Chanda Festa 514. HA-Gyles, Pietkauskis. L-Yakima Oil 23-9.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Alan Freauf 541 (206); Jon Dykes 507; Barry Sunderland 502. Women: Chandra Brownlee 475; Terry Sunderland 419; Lissa Thomas 406. HA-Sunderland 159, Brownlee 172. L-Striking Pinheads 9-3.
Thursday Seniors — Men: John West 676 (236, 234, 206); Dan Gilcher 636 (242, 200); Randy Kanzig 629 (216, 211, 202). Women: Ronnie Hammond 556 (207); Arletta Loucks 530 (227); Roxie Carter 446. HA-Gilcher 213, Hammond 177. L-Cherry Pickers 26-10.
Valley Lanes
Commercial: Brad Morrow 646 (218, 224, 204); Chris Hill 604 (221); Charles Jacobs 590 (213, 228). HA-Jacobs 202. L-Morrow Show Pigs 127-73.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brady Carl 837 (201, 258); Shane Huth 824 (258, 200); Rob Rice 795 (221, 231). Women: Steph Luke 815 (212, 223); Anna Gomez 640. HA-Rice 203, Luke 192. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 156.5-43.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Chris Garcia 562 (236); Greg Van Doren 511; Bryon Redick 507. Women: Debbie Mendoza 368; Sarah Kitzke 339; Ellen Kastl 338. HA-Wood 160, Mendoza 127. L-Average Joe’s 27-9.
Superbowl — Men: Rob Rice 703 (256, 244, 203); Cody Huth 613 (201, 212, 200); Rob Colley 582 (200, 205). Women: Stephanie Luke 602 (223, 210); Violet Torres 477; Sue Rice 467. HA-Rice 203, Luke 196. L-Papa Dave’s Woodworking 143-79.
Coffee Trio: Sue Rice 535; Ruthie Lynch 477; Maria Proffitt 438. HA-Rice 157. L-Rockin’ Rollers 25-11.
Golf
SunTides
MEN’S DIVISION Big Cup, Oct. 30
Gross: 1, Perry McCormick 66; 2, Dusty Frontis 67; 3, (tie) Ray Gallipo 71, Robbie Goins 71, Brooks Kohls 71; 6, Ron Wyles 72; 7, Tige Okelberry 73; 8, Doug Brown 75; 9, Dustin Cass 76; 10, (tie) Randy Morgan 77, Randy Turner 77.
Net: 1, Tige Okelberry 66; 2, Perry McCormick 68; 3, Brooks Kohls 69; 4, (tie) Ray Gallipo 72, Dustin Cass 72, Don Fisher 72, Dusty Frontis 72; 8, (tie) Randy Turner 73, Omar Arambul 73; 10, (tie) Ron Wyles 74, J Ball 74, Jayson Harmon 74.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Big Cup, Oct. 30
Gross: 1, Chelsea Frontis 74; 2, Kristy Little 86; 3, Pat Wehr 88; 4, Hannah Cobleigh 91; 5, Aimy Dowdy 93; 6, (tie) Terri Gallipo 95, Joanna Calderwood 95, Claudette Haubner 95; 9, (tie) Lynda Matthews 97, Susann Lowary 97.
Net: 1, Chelsea Frontis 73; 2, Terri Gallipo 74; 3, (tie) Aimy Dowdy 78, Pat Wehr 78; 5, Joanna Calderwood 80; 6, (tie) Kristy Little 82, Susann Lowary 82; 8, Kim Riste 83; 9, Hannah Cobleigh 84; 10, Susan Dasher 86.
Westwood West
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, Nov. 4
1, Lee & Paula Bush 37; 2, Mike Sparling-Ellen Matich 49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.