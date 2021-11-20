Bowling
Nob Hill
NO WO TO: Linda Light 514; Debbie Shaffer 511; Marie Westbrook 506. HA-Shaffer 171. L-Sweeties 31.5-12.5.
Commercial: Nick Gyles 734 (249, 227, 258); Don Erickson Jr. 667 (288); Mel Burton 655 (202, 231, 222). HA-Gyles 222. L-Dirty Words 169.5-94.5.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 736 (236, 279, 221); Brad Bailey 711 (240, 256, 215); Doug Hartshorn 711 (223, 233, 255); Jack Leeper 680 (237, 215, 228); Mike Andrews 667 (204, 267); Zac Collins 658 (257, 204). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 673 (244, 237); Chanda Festa 534; Janic Haskell 467. HA-Gyles 219, Pietkauskis 203. L-Beer Me 35-9.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Barry Sunderland 561 (213); Alan Freauf 522 (200); Tony Bratcher 500. Women: Chandra Brownlee 631 (220, 212); Donna Freauf 413; Terry Sunderland 413; Lissa Thomas 329. HA-Freauf 160, Brownlee 174. L-(tie) Striking Pinheads 16-4, Sis and Bro 16-4, Dad Bods 16-4.
Thursday Seniors — Men: John West 724 (257, 242, 225); Rick Headrick 689 (225, 215, 225); Leon Loucks 650 (254, 208); Don Fortenberry 609 (213, 210). Women: Arletta Loucks 553; Kathy Vetsch 492; Christine Poplaski 462. HA-Gilcher 212, Hammond 178. L-Cherry Pickers 29-15.
Monday Seniors — Men: Calvin Derrick 690 (252, 225, 214); Ben McInroy 685 (235, 258); Dan Gilcher 658 (247, 214); Danny Speer 615 (233); Rick Headrick 609 (224); Jim Rein 603 (206). Women: Rhonda Toba 515; Arletta Loucks 504; Kathy Vetsch 473. HA-Gilcher 208, Hammond 178. L-Spare Me 28.5-11.5.
Golf
SunTides
MEN’S DIVISION Turkey Shoot, Nov. 13
First Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Jeff Heil 69, Perry McCormick 69; 3, Ray Gallipo 72. Net: 1, Will Curley 70; 2, (tie) Don Knight 71, Dan Williams 71, Tom Bacchus 71.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, MP Roberts 79; 2, Gary Titus 81; 3, Don Fisher 83. Net: 1, (tie) Matt Weigel 70, Jim Kean 70; 3, (tie) Gary Kirk 73, Joe Donahue 73.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Jason Stromme 84; 2, Tracy Ylitalo 87; 3, Monty Carl 88. Net: 1, (tie) Jeff Dowdy 72, Rod Johnson 72; 3, Ray Stubner III 75.
Fourth Flight — Gross: 1, Jerry Ward 85; 2, Troy Noble 86; 3, Mark Olszewski 88. Net: 1, Troy Herbst 67; 2, Robin Cushing 70; 3, Dave Roberts 75.
KP’s: Ron Wyles & Troy Noble, Hole No. 3; Jeff Heil & Jason Stromme, Hole No. 7; Will Curley & Jeff Dowdy, Hole No. 13; Gary Titus & Joe Donohue, Hole No. 16; Mark Olszewski & Don Knight, Hole No. 17.
