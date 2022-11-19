Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS EARLY FALL LEAGUE Final Standings
1st grade boys: West Valley Dragons White 4-2; Fast Twitch 4-2; West Valley Dragons Green 4-2; Wildcat Hoopers Toppenish 0-6.
2nd grade boys: White Swan Cougs 5-1; Prosser Little Mustangs II 5-1; Grandview LIL Hounds 2-4; Grandview Little Hounds 2-4; Yakima Valley Timberwolves 1-5.
2nd grade girls: 509 Insanity-Lee 6-0; Grandview Hoopstars 3-3; Zillah Leopards 2-4; Grandview Storm 1-5.
3rd grade boys — Mt. Adams: Sunnyside Grizz 5-1; Grandview Mambas 4-1; Granger Spartans 3-3; Toppenish Lil Cats 2-4; Yakama Rebels 0-5.
3rd grade boys — Mt. Rainier: Mabton Lil Vikes 4-2; Toppenish 4-2; Valley Reign-Selah 3-3; West Valley Dragons 3-3; Wapato 1-5.
3rd grade girls: Yakima Lady Flight 6-0; Toppenish Lil Lady Cats 4-2; Valley Storm Wapato 2-4; Ki-Be Bears Mendoza 0-6.
4th grade girls: Fast Twitch 6-0; Grandview Hoop Stars 4-2; White Swan Cougs 2-4; Selah Vikings 2-4; Prosser Mustangs 1-5.
5th grade boys: Takeover Elite 5-1; Grandview Greyhounds 4-2; Yakima Bulldogs Carrillo 4-2; Ellensburg Bulldogs 4-2; G-Town Ballers-Grandview 1-4; Lower Valley Kings 0-6.
6th grade boys: West Valley Swish-Hill 5-1; Toppenish-Cardinal 4-2; White Swan Cougs 3-3; West Valley Supersonics 0-6.
6th grade girls: White Swan Cougs 5-1; Toppenish Hoop Girlz 4-2; Selah Vikings 4-2; Zillah Leopards 4-2; Yakima Punishers 3-3; Lady Wolves-Wapato 1-5; Ki-Be Bears Mendoza 1-5.
8th grade boys — Mt. Adams: Wapato Shadow Wolves 6-0; Yakima Bulls 3-3; Zillah Leopards 3-3; Ki Be Bears Keck 2-4; Code Blue-Toppenish 1-5.
8th grade boys — Mt. Rainier: Toppenish 6-0; T-Town-Toppenish 4-2; Young Gunz-Grandview 4-2; Sunnyside Stealth 1-5; East Valley Bulls 0-6.
8th grade girls: Wapato Destiny 6-0; Union Gap Cougars 5-1; White Swan Cougs 2-4; Cle Elum Warriors 1-5; East Valley Rip City 1-5.
Junior Varsity boys: Selah JV 6-0; Pasco Bulldogs #2 2-4; Sunnyside Takeover Elite JV 2-4; Ellensburg Bulldogs JV 2-4.
Varsity boys — Mt. Adams: Grandview Greyhounds 5-1; Zillah Leopards 5-1; Burbank Coyotes 4-2; Hermiston Bulldogs 3-3; Pasco Bulldogs 2-4; Sunnyside Grizzlies 2-4; Mabton Vikings 0-6.
Varsity boys — Mt. Rainier: Davis High School Varsity 6-0; Selah Varsity 5-1; East Valley Red Devil 4-2; Cle Elum Warriors 4-2; Ellenburg Bulldogs 3-3; Wapato Shadow Wolves 2-4; La Salle Varsity 0-6; Quincy High School 0-6.
Varsity girls: Davis Varsity Pirates 6-0; Kennewick Lions 5-1; Hermiston Bulldogs 3-3; West Valley Girls Hoop Rams 2-4; Sunnyside Grizzlies 1-5; Zillah Leopards 1-5.
THREE RIVERS FALL LEAGUE Results, Nov. 12-13
1st grade boys: West Valley Dragons 21, Wildcat Hoopers-Toppenish 10; KiBe K1-Preston 17, Prosser Mustangs 16; Sunnyside Christian 18, KiBe-K1 11.
1st grade girls: Yakima Lady Flight 20, 509 Insanity-Ramirez 3; Mighty Tigers-Yakima 8, KiBe-Mendoza 4.
2nd grade boys: Grandview Little Hounds 10, Sunnyside Christian 4; Little Mustangs-Prosser 10, Grandview Lil Hounds Saenz 5; Yakima Flight 24, Granger Raptors 8; Selah Triple Threat 36, Ki Be 2B 0; Sunnyside Grizzlies 28, Ki Be 2B 9.
2nd grade girls: Kiona Benton Little Bears 8, Prosser Lady Stangs 6; Prosser-Den Hoed 20, G-Wolves Goldendale 2; 509 Insanity-Lee 13, Grandview Storm 8.
3rd grade boys: Toppenish 24, West Valley Dragons 10; Grandview Mambas 49, Goldendale Timberwolves 12; White Swan Cougs 17, Mabton Lil Vikes 11; Goldendale Timberwolves 29, WV Swish Sneaker Squeakers 16; Mabton Vikings 33, Prosser-Morrow 13; Prosser Stampede 31, West Valley Swish-Beckstrand 8; White Swan Cougs 28, WV Swish Sneaker Squeakers 9; Mabton Vikings 38, Ki-Be Bears-Quinonez 14; Prosser Stampede 25, NWH-West Richland 16.
3rd grade girls: East Valley Edge-Red 20, 509 Insanity 11; East Valley Edge-Black 9, Zillah Leopards 4; East Valley Edge-Red 26, Goldendale Lady Wolves 4; Yakima Lady Flight 47, Goldendale Lady Wolves 9; Yakima Lady Flight 40, Valley Storm-Wapato 8.
4th grade boys: Sunnyside Grizzlies 30, Sunnyside Christian 2; Prosser Red Titans 38, Zillah 12; Prosser Bantum Bombers 18, Naches Kings 10; Ellensburg Bulldog Academy 22, Mabton Vikings 16; Ellensburg Bulldog Academy 20, Yakima Flight-Black 12; West Valley Swish 15, Sunnyside Grizzlies 0.
4th grade girls: Fast Twitch 25, Granger Lady Spartans 2; Valley Elite-Sunnyside 14, Zillah Lady Leopards 3; Grandview Hoop Stars 24, White Swan Cougs 6; Prosser Mustangs 15, Selah Vikings 0.
5th grade boys: Ki-Be Bears-Martinescu 34, Prosser Stallions 7; Take Over Elite-Sunnyside 41, Selah Vikings 12; Yakima Bulldogs-Carrillo 37, Zillah Sky Force 33; Mabton Mighty Viks 35, White Swan Warriors 6; East Valley Men in Black II 61, Prosser Mustangs 20; G-Wolves-Goldendale 28, Granger Spartan Fire 26; Yakima Bulldogs-Carrillo 78, Granger Spartan Fire 14.
5th grade girls: Zillah Flight 61, Ki-Be Bears-Forsness 9; Selah Vikings 28, Sunnyside Christian 10.
6th grade boys: West Valley Swish-Hill 34, Naches Kings 27; West Valley Swish-McMurry 49, Grandview Hounds 10; East Valley 3D Devils 52, Ellensburg BD 7; Sunnyside Christian 41, Prosser Net Ninjas 16; Selah Ballerz 39, East Valley 3D Devils 19; White Swan Cougs 39, Yakima Valley Hoopsters 34; Selah Ballerz 39, White Swan Cougs 22.
6th grade girls: East Valley She Devils 24, Granger 11; White Swan Cougs 47, Wapato 21; Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 33, Zillah Leopards 29; Toppenish Hoop Girlz 15, Selah Vikings 0; Prosser Jr. Lady Mustangs 52, Sunnyside Christian 16; White Swan Cougs 26, Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 25.
7th grade girls: Zillah Leopards 15, Sunnyside Heat 0; Punishers-Yakima 25, Mamba Mentality-Yakima 21; East Valley Lady Lakers 29, Prosser Palominos 11; Grandview Greyhounds 50, Eastmont 18; Prosser Elite 55, Eastmont 22; Prosser Elite 40, Punishers-Yakima 30; Grandview Greyhounds 52, Zillah Leopards 19.
8th grade boys: Toppenish 42, Yakima Flight 40; Zillah Leopards-Waldman 41, Sunnyside Christian 33; West Valley Heat 34, Mabton Lil Vikes 29; T-Town-Toppenish 42, Yakima Bulls 32.
8th grade girls: East Valley Rip City 15, Wapato’s Destiny 0; Union Gap Cougars 30, White Swan Cougs 10.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Ladies Star Classic: Tammy Bosch 546; Nonna Cook 535 (204); Nita Mochel 487. HA-(tie) Cook 172, Hill 172. L-Fun Busters 29-11.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: Doug Fulp 745 (261, 247, 237); Ian Whitman 679 (244, 242); James Pitt 679 (234, 250); Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 598 (234); Morgan Gosney 573 (202); Jerry Hill 517. HA-Pitt 229, Pietkauskis 214. L-(tie) Pass the Baby 28-12, JAK ‘N’ Co 28-12.
Monday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 713 (249, 236, 228); Cal Anderson 666 (247, 216, 203); Leon Loucks 646 (229, 224). Women: Ronnie Hammond 524 (212); Kathy Vetsch 515 (232); Sandy Perkins 494. HA-Gilcher 214, Hammond 178. L-3 Men & a Lady 29-11.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 706 (243, 239, 224); Steve Pfau 657 (244, 215); David Hammond 644 (268, 222). Women: Ronnie Hammond 563 (204); Kathy Vetsch 531; Nonna Cook 519 (230). HA-Gilcher 207, Hammond 178. L-2 Strikers 31.5-12.5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Barry Sunderland 509 (231); Alan Freauf 490; Tony Bratcher 488. Women: Chandra Brownlee 507; Terry Sunderland 455; Elizabeth Thomas 433. HA-Freauf 165, Brownlee 167. L-(tie) Alley “Oops” 13-7, Spared 13-7.
Commercial: Ben Thomas 708 (247, 257); Nick Poplaski 689 (258, 254); Doug Hartshorn 677 (236, 215, 226); Jack Leeper 676 (205, 226, 245); Ryan Ballew 671 (212, 266); Randy Raney 668 (226, 235, 207); HA-Compo 200. L-The Misfits 164.5-75.5.
NO WO TO: Melanie Topper 516; Debbie Shaffer 496; Marie Westbrook 493. HA-Shaffer 172. L-MK Ultra 26-18.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Chuck Carl 750 (207, 243, 300); Matt Gomez 696 (253, 237, 206); Brad Bailey 679 (213, 246, 220); Jack Leeper 659 (205, 215, 239); Joseph LaClair 658 (209, 265). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 606 (237, 203); Leisa Pitner 600 (246); Samantha LaClair 598 (222); Julie Klutts 574 (201). HA-Leeper 201, Pietkauskis 199. L-Hamboned 31-13.
Equestrian
Yakima Valley
TEAM PENNING CLUB 2022 Final Year-End Standings
OPEN CLASS (TOP 10): 1, Kit Cartmell 745; 2, Tim Larson 721; 3, Darrell Winters 709; 4, Amelia Haller 630; 5, Bill Jones 610; 6, J.R. Hunsaker 591; 7, Dan Jorgensen 586; 8, Mark Brady 583; 9, Connie Hauver 571; 10, (tie) Monk Lundberg 568, Larry Hauver 568.
AMATEUR CLASS (TOP 10): 1, Carson Hauver 653; 2, Rory Calhoon 612; 3, Amelia Haller 601; 4, Amber Hunsaker 565; 5, Jane Bouchey 557; 6, Heather Calhoon 526; 7, Tara Kimbrough 525; 8, Rae Ann Jonson 512; 9, Matt Vachon 474; 10, Jason Ortiz 468.
NOVICE CLASS (TOP 10): 1, Melissa Brady 747; 2, Rory Calhoon 744; 3, Janie Kepler 685; 4, Heather Calhoon 673; 5, Daryl Kepler 658; 6, Jenny LaFrenier 620; 7, Julianne Hinkle 587; 8, Karen Edwards 553; 9, Tom Leite 550; 10, Delilah Haller 549.
GREEN NOVICE: 1, Ariel Howard 43.
YOUTH CLASS (TOP 12): 1, Kallie Hendren 256; 2, Luke Hauver 180; 3, (tie) Kaidence Yancey 173, Neviyah Hendren 173; 5, Julianne Hinkle 164; 6, Kate Ketcham 149; 7, Cloey Yancey 145; 8, Camden Hauver 141; 9, Willow Bird 123; 10, Peyton Hunsaker 122; 11, Kayli Collins 114; 12, Dayton Bird 109.
YOUTH COACH CHAMPION: Darrell Winters.
PAN-OPEN CLASS (TOP 5): 1, Mark Crowley 1310; 2, J.R. Hunsaker 1104; 3, Darrell Winters 983.5; 4, Ron Davis 955; 5, Teresa Long 925.
PAN-AMATEUR CLASS (TOP 5): 1, Amelia Haller 1293; 2, Rae Ann Jonson 1129; 3, Tara Kimbrough 1127; 4, Matt Vachon 957; 5, Amber Hunsaker 875.5.
PAN-NOVICE CLASS (TOP 5): 1, Delilah Haller 1327; 2, Heather Calhoon 1166; 3, Rory Calhoon 1147; 4, Kassidey Brownlee 1096; 5, Tom Leite 980.
VIC WOODS MEMORIAL RECIPIENT: Kelley Irwin.
MOST IMPROVED RIDER: Yolanda Vachon.
WILSON WINTERS’ MEMORIAL REICIPIENT: Neviyah Hendren.
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-REC FALL LEAGUE Standings, Nov. 14
A Division: Air Traffic Control 8-1; Consensual Sets 5-4; Servin Babes 3-6; Net Ninjas 2-7.
B Division: I Dig Your Spike 8-1; Low Expectations 4-5; I’d Hit That 4-5, Nice Ace 2-7.
C Division: Safe Sets 6-3; Levantate 5-4; Vollied Balls 4-5; BDNKDCHD 3-6.
D Division: The Crash Carts 6-3; Odd Squad 6-3; Hop Bop 5-4; Hops For Hops 1-8.
E Division: Amigos Amigos Amigos 8-1; Iguanas 4-5; Smashed 3-6; Burritos 3-6.
F Division: All About That Ace 7-2; Block Busters 3-3; Lightning Strikes 2-4; The Empire Spikes Back 3-6.
